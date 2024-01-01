We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide 多工作業螢幕
LG UltraWide™ 多工作業螢幕透過多工體驗技術讓你同時瀏覽多視窗，工作更有效率。UltraWide 視角、影院式屏幕設計，讓你完全沉浸視聽娛樂中。