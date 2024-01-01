We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 單門冰箱
LG 變頻單門冰箱以節省空間和能源為設計理念，採用 LG 專利的環保保鮮系統，外型時尚的單門冰箱設計加上絕佳的冷凍、冷藏功能，滿足你對於不同家居風格和食物冷凍保鮮的各種需求。