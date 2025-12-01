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認識 LG 生活家電中的
AI Core-Tech 技術
LG Core-Tech 工程技術自 1998 年已歷經多年考驗，如今進化為 AI Core-Tech，將精密的機械工藝與以人為本的細膩感知相結合，體現 LG 所追求的「親切與智慧」願景。
LG AI 生活家電，
智慧家居變革者
每一次觸摸看似簡單，實則蘊含 LG AI Core-Tech 數十年的專業沉澱，透過深思熟慮的設計打造貼心的功能，在整個居家空間中不斷學習、適應並恰當響應。