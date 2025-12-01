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LG AI 生活家電標誌與漸層效果 AI 字樣

認識 LG 生活家電中的
AI Core-Tech 技術

動畫效果的 LG AI 標誌與交織的紅色和紫色漸層線條，在黑色背景上形成類似心形的無限形狀。
黑色背景上顯示著從紅色到紫色漸層文字「AI to the Core」

LG Core-Tech 工程技術自 1998 年已歷經多年考驗，如今進化為 AI Core-Tech，將精密的機械工藝與以人為本的細膩感知相結合，體現 LG 所追求的「親切與智慧」願景。

深色的舞台上展示著一排 LG 生活家電，包括冰箱、洗衣機、乾衣機和廚房電器，舞台地面呈現電路板圖案。

深色的舞台上展示著一排 LG 生活家電，包括冰箱、洗衣機、乾衣機和廚房電器，舞台地面呈現電路板圖案。

久經考驗的技術傳承

歷經數十年打磨的專業工程技術，造就經久耐用的卓越效能。

免去繁瑣事務

專為簡化各種日常事務而設計，讓你告別瑣碎負擔，輕鬆生活。

不斷進化，擁抱未來

因應最新趨勢不斷進化，隨時融入最新生活方式。

LG AI 生活家電，
智慧家居變革者

每一次觸摸看似簡單，實則蘊含 LG AI Core-Tech 數十年的專業沉澱，透過深思熟慮的設計打造貼心的功能，在整個居家空間中不斷學習、適應並恰當響應。

LG AI Core-Tech 晶片透過耀眼的電路線條展示智能數據處理功能，象徵著 LG AI 生活家電如何在整個居家空間中學習、適應並達致最佳效能。

紫色數位電路背景上展示著 LG AI 衣物護理家電，包括滾筒洗衣機和乾衣機
LG AI 衣物護理家電
紫色數位電路背景上展示著 LG AI 廚房家電，包括冰箱、洗碗機和微波爐
LG AI 廚房家電