月租美好計畫- 蒸氣洗碗機
擁有家電的全新方案！月付$899 元起，即能輕鬆享受晶亮潔淨的碗盤。
全新機起租，租期即為保固期*，由原廠技師每年定期清潔機器每個死角，讓每次洗碗體驗都如同初次使用般美好。
*合約期間內提供免費保固服務；當月繳款未成功，保固與清潔服務將自動停止。
**官方商城之促銷優惠辦法(ex. LINE回饋加碼優惠、登入送贈品等)與月付優惠無法併用, 月付優惠活動辦法詳情請見官網公告為主