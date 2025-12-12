We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
以月租費即能輕鬆入手LG家電，合約到期後，家電即歸您所有。
租賃期間更提供定期LG保養關懷服務與免費保固*，為生活帶來便利性，使用更安心。
*官方商城之促銷優惠辦法(ex. LINE回饋加碼優惠、登入送贈品等)與月付優惠無法併用, 月付優惠活動辦法詳情請見官網公告為主