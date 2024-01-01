We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam
LG CineBeam Q 擁有360° 旋轉握把，同時可作為支架使用，創新獨特的設計讓攜帶及投影變得更加輕鬆，隨時隨地都能享受 4K 的影音饗宴。