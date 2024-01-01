Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A grid layout of albums with the Apple Music logo overlayed, with LG OLED and Dolby Atmos Logo below.

免費享受 Apple Music 三個月

免費訂閱3個月的 Apple Music，享受超過1億首歌曲，全程無廣告，還可體驗杜比全景聲 (Dolby Atmos) 的環繞音效，享受沉浸快感。

免費享受 Apple Music 三個月 了解更多

甚麼是 webOS？

LG 智慧電視/顯示器帶來強大的個人化功能，卓越的控制及極致的便利性，讓您能輕鬆上手。

了解更多

您的客製化影音內容

LG 智慧電視/顯示器擁有最精彩的串流平台和多樣的應用程式，讓您能盡情享受。

了解更多

串流各種應用程式讓您兼顧生活所有面向

不論是遊戲、學習、健身和購物，LG 智慧電視/顯示器能滿足您更多不同的需求。

了解更多