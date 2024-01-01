Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
重點特色 甚麼是 webOS? 首頁和應用程式 遊戲和品味生活 促銷優惠

量身打造屬於你的影音體驗

使用我的個人設定、AI 影像設定精靈、AI 個人化推薦、AI 智慧語音、AI 聊天機器人、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器及快捷介面，讓您盡情享受專屬於您的影音饗宴。

*支援的功能表和應用程式可能因國家而異，顯示的功能表可能與正式發布時不同。
**建議的關鍵字因應用程式和一天中的時間而異
***僅在母語支援 NLP 的國家/地區提供 AI 個人化推薦、AI 智慧語音、AI 聊天機器人和 AI 語音辨識功能。
****螢幕影像模擬。

Pocket-lint

LG webOS 榮獲最佳智慧電視作業系統。

了解更多

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

LG 又再次成為內建智慧電視中的頂級產品。

了解更多

iF Design Award

iF DESIGN AWARD「大獎得主」

了解更多

webOS 標誌浮停在黑色背景中央，而下方的空間以紅色、橘色和黃色標誌顏色亮起。「webOS Re:New Program」文字在標誌下方。

webOS 5年升級保證

持續升級最佳使用者體驗

LG 承諾於5年內進行4次 webOS 升級，隨時掌握最新功能與技術。

不同顏色的五個矩形交錯向上，每個矩形標示從「webOS 24」到「webOS 28」的一個年份。矩形之間的向上箭號位於矩形之間，標示從「升級 1」至「升級 4」。

WebOS 5年升級保證，LG 承諾 webOS 將於5年內進行4次升級，讓您能隨時掌握最新功能與技術。

*webOS Re:New Program 支援五年內共計4次 webOS升級，客戶會收到 5 種 webOS 版本，包括購買時目前的版本。
**產品功能可能會有所變化，某些功能、應用程序和服務更新可能會因型號與地區而有所差異。
***升級適用於在 2023 年之後製造的 OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD 型號。

我的個人設定

打造專屬於您的個人空間

使用「我的個人設定」，讓您輕鬆為每位家人建立個人設定，針對每位不同的使用者打造主畫面，為您提供客製化的內容。

*螢幕影像模擬。
**根據地區和網路連接情況，可能會顯示較少或有限的內容。
***可建立無限數量的個人設定，但主螢幕最多只能顯示 10 個個人設定。

快捷介面

輕鬆存取您喜愛的內容

一鍵開啟想要內容，無論是遊戲、音樂播放清單或居家辦公室。

*螢幕影像模擬。
**上述支援的功能、選單和應用程式可能會隨著國家/地區而異，且在正式發布後可能不同。

體育專區

盡情投入每一場賽事

從 Sports Portal 深入了解賽事動態 — Sports Portal 包括您最喜歡的所有體育賽事，一個螢幕就能提供比賽畫面、比賽亮點、聯賽時間表等內容。

體育賽事通知

絕不錯過任何精彩賽事

為您喜愛的球隊設定體育賽事通知，隨時取得賽事提醒及比分通知，精彩賽事一手掌握。

運動模式

清晰抓住每個精彩動作的瞬間

運動模式提供專屬於體育賽事而生的畫面，讓您輕鬆把握每個激動人心的時刻。

*模擬螢幕影像。
**支援的功能表和應用程式可能因國家而異。
***需要網際網路連線。
****Sports Alert 功能僅適用於透過「我的球隊」註冊的球隊和選手。

多重顯示

畫面加倍
樂趣更多

當一個螢幕不夠使用時，可以將畫面分為2-4個畫面作爲電腦雙螢幕使用。也可再多增加螢幕，同時在螢幕上以子母畫面進行內容觀看及上網搜尋。

*模擬螢幕影像。
**兩個畫面皆套用相同影像模式設定。
***支援 2 個畫面 / 4 個畫面模式隨著型號與國家而有所差異。(3&4 個畫面模式僅 M4 與 G4 系列提供。)

AI 影像設定精靈

專屬於您的畫面設定

不再煩惱如何設定複雜的畫面參數，利用 AI 影像設定精靈來根據您偏好的圖片，分析資料庫中的8500 萬個案例，設定您畫面理想清晰度、對比度和色彩。

*AI 影像設定精靈適用於 OLED M4、OLED G4、OLED C4、OLED B4、QNED91、QNED86。

隨時就緒

您的智慧助理隨時待命

即使關機也可以查詢資訊如時間、天氣；播放世界知名的畫作、音樂或自己的照片等，讓關機後不再剩下黑色的面板，而如貼心助理般提供更多服務。

*模擬螢幕影像。
**LG OLED M4、G4、C4、B4、QNED91 支援隨時就緒功能。
***部分功能隨著型號與國家而有所差異。

LG 智慧遙控器中間有一顆圓形按鈕，會在按鈕周圍散發霓虹粉紅色光，突顯按鈕。粉紅色訊號從遙控器發出，粉紅色說話泡泡在 LG 智慧遙控器上出現。

AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器

掌握在手中的魔法

擺脫過去傳統按鈕的束縛。LG AI 遙控器透過游標操控、點擊、滾動及 AI 語音辨識，即可啟動 LG 電視的智慧功能，享受人性化的影音體驗。

*模擬螢幕影像。
**支援的功能表和應用程式可能因國家而異。
***需要網際網路連線。
***只有在母語支援 NLP 的國家/地區提供 AI 語音辨識功能。

LG TV 顯示女士與一隻狗在遼闊大地上的圖片。在螢幕底部，文字「每次按下遙控器上的 mic 按鈕時就會推薦新的關鍵字」在粉紅紫圓圈圖形旁顯示。粉紅燈條顯示下列關鍵字：有狗狗出現的電影、狗展、紀錄片、休息、動物動畫。在 LG TV 正面，LG Magic Remote 指向電視，在 mic 按鈕周圍出現霓虹紫色同心圓。遙控器旁顯示一根手指按下按鈕的圖形與文字「短按」。

AI 個人化推薦

我們知道您會喜歡的內容

AI 個人化推薦根據您的語音辨識搜尋紀錄來了解您的喜好，並建議內容與關鍵字，包括「推薦」、「現在流行」及「提示」。

*「推薦 關鍵字」只能在以母語支援 NLP 的國家 / 地區提供。
**關鍵字建議是以搜尋歷史紀錄為主，並會根據不同的應用程式和一天中的不同時間而有所不同。

LG TV「之前」與「之後」的圖片並排顯示。「之前」畫面顯示昏暗圖片，並出現 AI Help Desk 快顯畫面。使用者在聊天中寫下：「螢幕昏暗。」 然後回覆表示：「螢幕似乎有問題。我會盡快解決問題。最佳化螢幕設定後，您可以看到更明亮、更清晰的螢幕。」 使用者按一下最佳化按鈕。「之後」畫面顯示更明亮、更清晰的圖片。AI Help Desk 快顯畫面顯示：「最佳化螢幕設定。Picture Mode = 生動。節省能源 = 最大。降低藍光 = 藍光。設定最佳化完成。」

協助工具

AI 聊天機器人及智慧語音讓所有人都可輕鬆操作

透過內建 AI 智慧語音服務、聊天機器人及快速選單讓每個人至「協助工具」進行智慧設定，讓所有人都能輕鬆上手。

*模擬螢幕影像。
**支援的功能表和應用程式可能因國家而異。
***需要網際網路連線。
***只有在母語支援 NLP 的國家/地區提供 AI 智慧語音功能。

智慧家居家中心

一站式控制您的智慧家居家物聯網

智慧家居家中心可讓您從 LG 智慧電視／顯示器輕鬆控制您的智慧家居，搭配遙控器更能觀影同時語音操控聯網家電。

*LG 支援「Matter」Wi-Fi 裝置。「Matter」支援的服務和功能可能會因連接的裝置而異。ThinQ 和 Matter 的初始連接應透過 ThinQ 行動應用程式進行。
**僅可透過 alpha 9 AI 處理器和 alpha 11 AI 處理器使用免手持語音功能，無須使用遙控器。可能隨著產品和地區改變。

壁掛在客廳的 LG TV 顯示一頭雄獅和幼獅。男人手拿智慧型手機坐在前景，顯示相同的獅子圖片。三個霓虹紅色弧型燈條在指向電視的智慧型手機上方顯示的圖形。

跨裝置無縫配對

用大螢幕輕鬆享受

透過內建 Apple Airplay 與 Chromecast 等服務的支援，享受 LG 電視的無縫連接。

*模擬螢幕影像。
**Apple、Apple 標誌、Apple TV、AirPlay 和 HomeKit 是 Apple Inc. 在美國和其他國家 / 地區的註冊商標。
***AirPlay 2、HomeKit、Chromecast Built-in 的支援可能因地區而異。
****LG 支援「Matter」Wi-Fi 裝置。「Matter」支援的服務和功能可能會因連接的裝置而異。ThinQ 和 Matter 的初始連接應透過 ThinQ 行動應用程式進行。
*****Chromecast 內建服務可能在購買時尚未提供，但您將可在安 webOS 軟體更新後享有服務。

LG OLED evo TV C4、evo G4 和 B4 排成一列，它們的黑色背景上面有細微的彩色漩渦。圖片也包含「全球 OLED 電視連續 11 年銷售第一」的標誌。 免責聲明如下：「資料來源：Omdia。2013 年至 2023 年單位出貨量。調查結果並不代表 LG Electronics 的背書。第三方應自行承擔引用這些結果所帶來的風險。請造訪 https://www.omdia.com/ 以了解更多詳細資料。」

全新 LG OLED

連續11年 屹立巔峰

連續11年 屹立巔峰 了解更多