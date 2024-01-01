Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
一對一冷氣
一對多冷氣
家用冷氣配件/耗材

潮酷系列 美型上市

潮酷系列搭配個性化空間設計，提升居家美學。

    冷氣聲控 智慧舒適

    冷氣聲控 智慧舒適

    開口即可操控冷氣，輕鬆享受涼爽空氣，邁向智慧家居生活更便利。

      壁掛式安裝

      顯示男士和女士操作空調的圖片。

      雙迴轉變頻壓縮機

      雙迴轉變頻壓縮機 了解更多 雙迴轉變頻壓縮機 諮詢以購買
      顯示能源帳單的圖片。

      節省能源

      節能省電更環保

      Air Care Complete System 的圖片。

      Air Care Complete System

      享受涼爽清新空氣

      全年供暖和冷卻 / 全年理想溫度

      DUAL Inverter Compressor™

      快速冷房和暖房

      LG 家用冷氣

      LG WiFi 變頻冷氣擁有業界唯一的雙迴轉 WiFi 技術，高效冷卻，用手機即可控制溫度。還有五個系列和兩種變頻模式可以選擇， 細心照顧到你的不同需求。

      了解更多