為你推薦
LG TWINWash™ 雙能洗洗衣機
雙能洗洗衣機洗烘脫，上方的洗衣機主要清洗一般大量衣物，下方的小型 TWINWash™Mini 洗衣機可同時清洗小型與精緻衣物，讓時間不再被洗衣服主宰、有效降低一半的洗衣時間，更有時間陪伴家人！