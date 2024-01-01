We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
為你推薦
LG 雙門冰箱(上冷凍)
LG 變頻雙門冰箱(上冷凍)結合尖端科技與精美設計，經典兩門冰箱設計幻變出各個獨特美觀的外型，搭載直驅變頻壓縮機或智慧變頻壓縮機，每一款都各具性能特色，健康、節能、保鮮、去味除菌。