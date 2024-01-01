Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
收FUN自如<br>聲光隨我Go

收FUN自如
聲光隨我Go

收FUN自如<br>聲光隨我Go 了解更多

為什麼選擇 LG Lifestyle 螢幕？

美國紐約市一間現代而奇特的公寓牆上掛著 LG OLED evo G3，且螢幕上播放著浪漫夜景的圖片。「全球 OLED 電視連續十年銷售 No. 1」標誌。

OLED evo Flex

適合遊戲視野的曲度

適合遊戲視野的曲度 了解更多
從上方俯視兩台面對面的 LG OLED Flex 電視。一台的螢幕上顯示正在玩賽車遊戲。另一台有可見的背面盾牌設計。

靈活的螢幕

1款螢幕 20種曲度

LG OLED Flex 螢幕上正在進行駕駛遊戲的圖片。顯示器分為兩半，左側模糊，右側清晰，展示 0.1 回應時間的效果。

0.1毫秒反應時間

遊戲延遲更少

從側面和正面看 LG OLED Flex 的圖片。側視圖展示了傾斜功能，而前視圖展示了高度調節功能。

為您量身打造

您的戰場 配合您的視野

LG Lifestyle Screens

LG Lifestyle 螢幕系列源自於當今以家庭為中心的生活方式，突破傳統的顯示設計，以其極簡風格和對中性色的巧妙運用，無縫融入任何房間，為你提供令人驚歎的觀看體驗。

了解更多