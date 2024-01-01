Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Catering to Your Needs in Every Way

全方位滿足您的需求

適合您的節能家居

節省能源產品的詳細說明圖片。

冰箱詳細說明的圖片

冰箱

經濟高效地使用能源的冰箱

洗衣乾衣機詳細說明的圖片

洗衣機

節省能源的洗衣機

洗衣乾衣機詳細說明的圖片

滾筒烘衣機

高效地使用能源的滾筒烘衣機

LG 生活家電

LG 提供高科技創新設計的家電產品，如藝術品般精美時尚，客廳及廚房家電一應俱全，實用的生活家電讓你的家庭生活輕鬆多彩。