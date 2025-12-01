We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Windows
快速強大且更安全
Windows 10 於 2025 年 10 月 14 日起終止支援。不過不用擔心。只需前所未有的簡單操作，即可升級到 Windows 11。