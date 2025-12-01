About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
了解 Copilot+PC
了解 Windows 11 Pro 裝置
此圖片展示木質書桌上擺放著一台筆記型電腦，並顯示 Windows 11 介面，周圍環繞著盆栽和檯燈，呈現寧靜的工作空間。

此圖片展示木質書桌上擺放著一台筆記型電腦，並顯示 Windows 11 介面，周圍環繞著盆栽和檯燈，呈現寧靜的工作空間。

Windows
快速強大且更安全

Windows 10 於 2025 年 10 月 14 日起終止支援。不過不用擔心。只需前所未有的簡單操作，即可升級到 Windows 11。

Windows <br>快速強大且更安全 購買 Windows 11 電腦

速度提升 3 倍

比 Windows 10 電腦擁有更長的續航力*，並且瀏覽速度提升高達 3 倍**。

*續航力因裝置、設定、使用方式和其他因素而異。詳情請參閱 aka.ms/w11claims。

**根據 Speedometer 基準。效能會因裝置不同而有顯著差異。詳情請參閱 aka.ms/w11claims。

速度超乎想像

速度提升，超乎你的想象。Windows 11 電腦比舊款 Windows 裝置速度提升達 2.3 倍。

*在 Geekbench 6 Multi-Core 基準下與 Windows 10 裝置進行對比測試。

*效能比較根據 Microsoft 提供的標準。實際效能可能因裝置而異。

迄今最安全的 Windows 電腦

Windows 11 設立更強大屏障，從晶片到雲端嚴密防堵駭客，更有效保護你的資料。內建安全，帶給你內在安心。

輕鬆轉移

流暢的轉移功能助你快速高效設定 Windows 11，無需擔心遺失檔案。

*Windows 可以透過執行 Windows 10 及更高版本作業系統的電腦備份檔案、設定和應用程式。Windows 11 22H2 及更高版本提供還原功能。可能設有地區限制。

*需要使用 Microsoft 帳戶。隨附多達 5 GB 的 Microsoft Storage 空間。轉移超過 5 GB 的資料需要有效的 Microsoft 訂閱或試用。

*首次在新 Windows 11 電腦上開啟應用程式時，有些應用程式會自動重新安裝。其他應用程式可能需要透過原始應用程式供應商手動重新安裝。

Windows 11 助你輕鬆轉移。

Windows 11 helps easy transition.

不再擔心充電問題 

頂配 Windows 11 電腦的電池續航力比 Windows 10 電腦多出達 2.7 小時，且瀏覽網路速度提升高達 3 倍。*只需一次充電，即可完整觀看你喜愛的節目。**娛樂沒有止境。

*根據 Speedometer 基準。效能會因裝置不同而有顯著差異。詳情請參閱 aka.ms/w11claims。

**續航力因裝置、設定、使用方式和其他因素而異。詳情請參閱 aka.ms/w11claims。

尋找專屬 LG Windows 11 電腦

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

了解更多

LG gram Pro 2in1 

16T90TP

了解更多

仍然猶豫不決？
即刻找到最合適型號。

回答幾個簡短問題，找到滿足你各種需求的合適電腦型號。

 - 更可靠的安全性 

 - 最佳生產力功能

 - 所需速度

尋找最合適的 Windows 11 電腦
此圖片在淺藍色背景上展示色彩繽紛的 Microsoft 365 應用程式 3D 圖示，包括 Word、Excel、PowerPoint、Outlook 和 OneDrive。

此圖片在淺藍色背景上展示色彩繽紛的 Microsoft 365 應用程式 3D 圖示，包括 Word、Excel、PowerPoint、Outlook 和 OneDrive。

Microsoft 365
體驗更強大的 AI