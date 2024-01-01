We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
類似產品
LG 微波爐
LG 微波爐外部體積小，卻有更大容量容納食物，提供多種烹調功能，如氣炸、保溫、微波加熱、優格製作等，精準的溫度控制能均勻加熱食物。