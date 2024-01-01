We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME Go
27吋可觸控螢幕搭載杜比視界(Dolby Vision)，多款音樂桌布及放鬆主題，內建互動遊戲，可多人同樂。軍規級可攜式防摔箱，一提成行隨時Go。