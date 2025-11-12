About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED 無盡創新 定義未來視界

*資料來源：Omdia。2013-2024 年全球 OLED 電視單位出貨量。2024年台灣區銷售產品為智慧顯示器。調查結果並不代表 LG Electronics 的背書。第三方應自行承擔引用這些結果所帶來的風險。請造訪 https://www.omdia.com/ 以了解更多詳細資料。

*CES 創新獎是以提交給評審的描述性資料為準。CTA 並未驗證任何提交資料或任何宣稱事項的準確性，也不會測試獲頒獎項的商品。

深入探索每一台 LG OLED 的核心創新技術

首款專為 OLED 打造的影音處理晶片
多年淬鍊 臻於完美

LG alpha AI 影音處理晶片專為 OLED 量身打造，以最先進的技術持續展現卓越效能。十多年來，每一次突破進化都不斷提升 OLED 的卓越標準。
了解 LG 的最佳 OLED

畫面展示從 2018 年至今每款 alpha AI 處理器的演變過程。說明文字展示每年推出的處理器創新與升級，最終呈現最新技術：基於 16 億個影像數據點與 4000 萬個音訊數據點的高度個人化設定。

*規格可能因型號而有所差異。

 LG OLED 讓您體驗完美純黑

唯有純黑，才能成就真正的完美。享受無限對比、飽和色彩與平滑色階，將所有細節，一覽無遺。

壁掛式安裝的 LG OLED TV。螢幕上顯示著一片山脈，背景中是繁星滿天的夜空。畫面一分為二。在標示為「非純黑顯示器」的一邊，色彩顯得黯淡而灰濛濛，星星幾乎無法看見。在標示為「純黑顯示器」的一邊，黑色深邃而純粹，星星明亮皎潔，呈現出高對比度的極致畫面,令人賞心悅目。

壁掛式安裝的 LG OLED TV。螢幕上顯示著一片山脈，背景中是繁星滿天的夜空。畫面一分為二。在標示為「非純黑顯示器」的一邊，色彩顯得黯淡而灰濛濛，星星幾乎無法看見。在標示為「純黑顯示器」的一邊，黑色深邃而純粹，星星明亮皎潔，呈現出高對比度的極致畫面，令人賞心悅目。

完美純黑

經美國權威鑑定機構UL認證，無論周圍環境是

明或暗，LG OLED都能呈現完美純黑，增強感知

亮度和對比度，更能感受生動場景與鮮明的色彩。

*LG OLED 面板已通過 UL 認證，其純黑符合 IDMS 11.5環狀光反射標準，測試數據為在標準室內照明環境 (200 lux~500 lux間) 下測得。

*實際效果可能因觀看環境與光源而異。

色彩繽紛的鸚鵡以超高清晰度顯示，位於黑色背景中。鸚鵡四周的空氣中懸浮著水滴。圖片中鸚鵡身體上的每種不同顏色都明豔且生動，展示完美色彩效果。深色背景與細膩的水滴也突顯出螢幕的無反光效果。UL 和 Intertek 的不同認證標誌也分別顯示。這些標誌分別代表 100% 色彩逼真度、100% 色容量和無反光聲明。畫面中也顯示文字，寫著「檢驗完美色彩認證標記」。

色彩繽紛的鸚鵡以超高清晰度顯示，位於黑色背景中。鸚鵡四周的空氣中懸浮著水滴。圖片中鸚鵡身體上的每種不同顏色都明豔且生動，展示完美色彩效果。深色背景與細膩的水滴也突顯出螢幕的無反光效果。UL 和 Intertek 的不同認證標誌也分別顯示。這些標誌分別代表 100% 色彩逼真度、100% 色容量和無反光聲明。畫面中也顯示文字，寫著「檢驗完美色彩認證標記」。

完美色彩

100% 色彩容量與色彩還原度認證。

即使在陽光下或黑暗環境中，

也能享受準確、逼真的色調。

*「無反光」應用於 83/77/65 吋 OLED M5 以及 83/77/65/55 吋 OLED G5。

*100% 色彩還原度和符合 DCI-P3 標準的 100% 色容量適用於 2025 年推出的 OLED 智慧顯示器。

*LG OLED 面板已通過 UL 認證，完美色彩測量符合 IDMS 11.5環狀光反射標準。

*100% 色容量的定義經 Intertek 獨立驗證，面板色域容量等於或大於 DCI-P3 標準色域容量大小。

*LG OLED 面板根據 CIE DE2000 測量 125 種色板，獲得 Intertek 的 100% 色彩還原度認證。

*經過 Intertek 獨立認證，以鏡面反射數據 (Specular Component Included (SCI)) 定義的顯示反射率為 550nm。

*LG OLED 顯示屏經過 Intertek 測量，反光率不到 1%，因此可視為無反光。

知名電影製作人都愛選擇 LG OLED

LG OLED 符合多項嚴格的電影級標準，深受業界肯定。多位享譽國際的影像專業人士親自見證並推崇 LG OLED 的創新技術與卓越畫質。

美國電影導演 Sean Baker 分享他喜愛 LG OLED TV 的原因。他的話語以高亮顯示：「黑色層次豐富，整體畫面簡直無與倫比。」
Sean Baker
攝影指導 Natasha Braier 的專訪，談論她選擇 LG OLED TV 的原因。她的話語以高亮顯示：「主要由於 LG OLED 能以豐富的色譜，精確呈現我所構想的色調…」
Natasha Braier
專業調色師 Walter Volpatto 暢談 LG OLED TV 的色彩還原能力。他的話語以高亮顯示：「這使得呈現效果能保留創作者所構想的細緻的色彩還原和對比度。」
Walter Volpatto
攝影指導 Ed Grau 談論 LG OLED 的純黑技術。他的話語以高亮顯示：「我是一個在拍攝時非常注重暗部細節的人，而 LG OLED 的純黑表現力令我印象深刻。」
Edu Grau
美國攝影指導 Chris Blauvelt 談論 LG OLED TV 螢幕的防反光特性。他的話語以高亮顯示：「能夠看到影像中極黑的部分，而不受任何反光影響，實在是太棒了。我也很喜歡專業的動態色調對應功能。」
Chris Blauvelt
攝影指導 Amy Vincent 分享她對 LG OLED TV 的印象。她的話語以高亮顯示：「LG OLED 捕捉暗部色調和曲線的完美效果令我印象深刻。」
Amy Vincent
洛杉磯調色師 John Daro 談論 LG OLED TV 的純黑功能。他的話語以高亮顯示：「純黑效果堪稱完美。我能夠體驗到非常深邃且極致純粹的黑色層次。」
John Daro
攝影指導 Tim S. Kang 分享他對 LG OLED TV 畫質的體驗。他的話語以高亮顯示：「以我親眼所見，LG OLED 在呈現黑色方面是最出色的，甚至能保留最精微的細節。」
Tim S. Kang
韓國電影導演羅泓軫談論他在 LG OLED TV 上觀看電影的體驗。他的話語以高亮顯示：「我覺得它原汁原味地呈現了電影拍攝時的狀態。」
Na Hong-jin

新一代 LG AI TV

LG AI Magic Remote 放置在抽象的背景中。突出顯示 AI 按鈕。以圖形顯示的使用者介面包含各種圖示，展示 AI 按鈕如何讓使用者取用不同的 AI 功能。這些服務包括 AI Voice ID、AI Search、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、AI Picture Wizard 和 AI Sound Wizard。一個介面上出現遊標，展示類滑鼠功能，展現遙控如何提供簡便的操控。

全新  AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器 感受極智便利的 AI 體驗

不需要額外設備！AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器配備動作感應器和滾輪，就像空氣滑鼠一樣移動鼠標並按下按鈕，

或是你也可以直接開口透過語音下達指令。

*AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器的外型設計和功能可能因地區與支援的語言而改變，即使是相同的型號。

*部分功能可能需要網路連線。

*只有在母語支援 NLP(自然語言處理) 的國家/地區提供 AI 智慧語音功能。

*依電視尺寸、型號和販售地區， AI Magic Remote需單獨購買 。

畫面顯示著 LG webOS 介面,前景中則有 AI Magic Remote。使用者介面上的縮圖顯示根據 AI Voice ID 提供的個人化內容建議。
LG QNED TV 螢幕特寫，展示 AI Search 的運作方式。畫面開啟著一個小聊天視窗，顯示使用者詢問有哪些體育賽事可觀看。AI 搜尋透過聊天回應並顯示可觀看內容的縮圖。還有向 Microsoft Copilot 詢問的提示。
LG QNED TV 螢幕正在播放科幻內容。螢幕顯示著 AI Chatbot 介面。使用者向聊天機器人發出訊息，說螢幕太暗了。聊天機器人依要求提供解決辦法。同時整個畫面一分為二。一邊較為黯淡，另一邊較為明亮，展示 AI Chatbot 如何自動為使用者解決問題。
一家四口圍坐在 LG AI TV 前。握著遙控的人附近出現一個圓圈，顯示其名字。此畫面代表 AI Voice ID 如何辨識每位使用者的語音標識。隨後，webOS 介面展示 AI 如何自動切換帳戶並推薦個人化的內容。
LG QNED TV 螢幕特寫，展示 AI Search 的運作方式。畫面開啟著一個小聊天視窗，顯示使用者詢問有哪些體育賽事可觀看。AI 搜尋透過聊天回應並顯示可觀看內容的縮圖。還有向 Microsoft Copilot 詢問的提示。
LG QNED TV 螢幕正在播放科幻內容。螢幕顯示著 AI Chatbot 介面。使用者向聊天機器人發出訊息，說螢幕太暗了。聊天機器人依要求提供解決辦法。同時整個畫面一分為二。一邊較為黯淡，另一邊較為明亮，展示 AI Chatbot 如何自動為使用者解決問題。

AI 聲紋辨識

LG AI 聲紋辨識 能辨識每一位使用者的獨特聲紋，

並在您開口說話時立即提供專屬個人化建議。

AI 智慧搜尋

內建 AI 能辨識你的問題，並迅速提供個人化建議。另外，你也可以透過 Microsoft Copilot 獲得更多結果與解答！

AI 聊天機器人

透過你的 AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器與 AI 聊天機器人互動，快速調整設定解決產品的疑難雜症！

*AI 聲紋辨識視區域與網路連接狀況而定，可能會顯示縮減或有限的內容。

*聲紋辨識支援情況視地區和國家而定，並於 2024 年後推出的 OLED、QNED、NanoCell 和 UHD 型號上提供。

*此功能僅適用於支援聲紋辨識帳號的應用程式。

*AI 智慧搜尋在自 2024 年之後推出的 OLED、QNED、NanoCell 和 UHD 智慧顯示器型號上提供。

*在美國和韓國，AI 智慧搜尋使用 LLM 模型。

*只有在母語支援 NLP 的國家/地區提供 AI 聊天機器人 功能。

*可以將 AI 聊天機器人 連結至客戶服務。

*部分功能需要連線至網際網路。

LG AI Magic Remote 位於 LG TV 的螢幕前面。螢幕顯示 LG AI 生成的個人化歡迎畫面，包含依使用者的搜尋和觀看記錄生成的客製化關鍵字。遙控旁邊有一個圖示和標籤，顯示只需短按一下 AI 按鈕，即可輕鬆取用 AI Concierge 功能。
螢幕顯示使用者正在執行 AI Picture Wizard 的個人化設定流程。其中一個選項以突出顯示，反映使用者已作出選擇。
螢幕顯示使用者正在執行 AI Sound Wizard 的個人化設定流程。一系列音效片段的圖示。其中一個選項以突出顯示，反映使用者已作出選擇。
LG AI Magic Remote 位於 LG TV 的螢幕前面。螢幕顯示 LG AI 生成的個人化歡迎畫面，包含依使用者的搜尋和觀看記錄生成的客製化關鍵字。遙控旁邊有一個圖示和標籤，顯示只需短按一下 AI 按鈕，即可輕鬆取用 AI Concierge 功能。
螢幕顯示使用者正在執行 AI Picture Wizard 的個人化設定流程。畫面顯示著一系列圖片，並突顯使用者所選擇的選項。畫面顯示載入圖示，並顯示一張從左到右逐步增強的風景圖像。
螢幕顯示使用者正在執行 AI Sound Wizard 的個人化設定流程。一系列音效片段的圖示正在被選取。畫面顯示一位爵士歌手與薩克斯風演奏者，並有代表個人化音效的聲波動畫穿梭其間。

AI 歡迎模式

短按一下遙控上的 AI 按鈕即可開啟 AI 歡迎模式，LG AI將根據你的習慣提供客製化的關鍵字和搜尋建議。

AI 專屬個人化影像設定

透過AI 分析 16 億種影像的可能性來學習你的喜好。

根據你的選擇量身訂製個人化的畫面效果。

AI 專屬個人化音效設定

從精選的音源片段中選擇喜歡的音訊。透過 AI 分析 4 千萬個不同參數，為你打造專屬的音效設定。

*AI 歡迎模式支援的選單內容和應用程式可能因國家/地區而異。

*發佈時顯示的AI 歡迎模式選單內容可能會有所不同。

*AI 歡迎模式關鍵字建議會根據不同的應用程式和一天中的不同時間而有所不同。

體驗 LG AI  的豐富功能！

AI 聲紋辨識

AI 智慧搜尋

AI 聊天機器人&AI 專屬個人化影像&音效設定

AI 歡迎模式

體驗顯示器的未來，創新技術與完美設計的極致結合

巨大的排版，寫著：「真無線」。排版文字消失，顯示出一台電視，下方有一系列雜亂的連接線。突然，連結線消失，電視嵌入牆面更深處，呈現乾淨整潔的環境，突顯 LG 真無線 OLED TV 去除雜亂連接線並輕鬆實現齊平安裝的優點。

世界首款 4K
144Hz 真無線
OLED

真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒，徹底擺脫繁鎖的線材束縛，

輕鬆享受自由自在的多元觀影體驗，迎接無線未來。

世界首款 4K<br>144Hz 真無線<br>OLED 了解更多
三個不同的客廳都配備 LG 真無線電視，展示無需連接線設計所打造的整潔無線空間。畫面也顯示 Zero Connect Box 被收納在角落中，幾乎無法看見。

三個不同的客廳都配備 LG 真無線電視，展示無需連接線設計所打造的整潔無線空間。畫面也顯示 Zero Connect Box 被收納在角落中，幾乎無法看見。

*世界首款 144Hz 真無線 OLED 是基於與配備電視廣播調諧器的傳統電視比較。

*4K 144Hz 傳輸功能應用於77吋 OLED M5 與 75/65吋 QNED9M。其他真無線型號則配備 120Hz 更新率。

*內部測試結果採用 ISO/IEC 29170-2 標準，達成幾乎無失真，但實際效能取決於設定、環境條件及使用方式。

*真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒應安裝在低於電視無線接收器的位置。

*若將真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒擺放在櫥櫃中，視櫥櫃材質和厚度，可能造成訊號干擾。

*裝置必須透過電線連接至真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。

*需要將電線連接到電視螢幕和真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。

*購買產品後，顧客可能收到印著 LG OLED evo 或 LG OLED 標誌的真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。

不同場景展示 LG Signature OLED T 在透明模式下的超現實視覺效果。場景包括煙火綻放的城市景觀、一隻鳥在小樹上啄食東西，以及大型水族館內的魚群。LG Signature OLED T 的螢幕讓畫面與真實世界的背景彷彿融為一體。

全球首款 4K
透明真無線
OLED

LG SIGNATURE OLED T 重新定義視界，

以前所未有的驚豔，帶來令人屏息、

如夢似幻的觀影體驗。

配備 LG Signature OLED T TV 的不同空間。在每個空間中，電視都處於透明模式，展現 T-Content 的視覺效果與現實融為一體的觀感。在其中一個場景可以看到螢幕顯示著資訊列，展示日期、時間和氣溫。

配備 LG Signature OLED T TV 的不同空間。在每個空間中，電視都處於透明模式，展現 T-Content 的視覺效果與現實融為一體的觀感。在其中一個場景可以看到螢幕顯示著資訊列，展示日期、時間和氣溫。

*4K 144Hz 傳輸功能應用於77吋 OLED M5 與75/65吋 QNED9M。其他真無線型號則配備 120Hz 更新率。

*若將真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒擺放在櫥櫃中，視櫥櫃材質和厚度，可能造成訊號干擾。

*裝置必須透過電線連接至真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。

*需要將電線連接到電視螢幕和真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。

*購買產品後，顧客可能收到印著 LG OLED evo 或 LG OLED 標誌的真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。

*世界首款透明真無線 OLED 是基於與配備電視廣播調諧器的傳統電視比較。

*內部測試結果確定產品透明度為43%，具體實際使用環境和條件而有所差異。

 LG OLED 讓藝術躍升全新境界

知名藝術家首選 LG OLED 作為數位畫布

LG 永不止步的創新，延伸至藝術領域。憑藉 LG OLED 無與倫比的畫質與科技，盡情讓全球藝術家激發靈感，創造獨一無二的感官體驗。

徐世鈺 x LG OLED 藝術展現場展示了一句來自藝術家徐世鈺的話語：「透明數位畫布的獨特性瞬間吸引了我的注意。」 畫面中也能看到 LG Signature OLED T，以及關於藝術家和 Frieze Seoul 2024 的簡短介紹。

徐世鈺 x LG OLED 藝術展現場展示了一句來自藝術家徐世鈺的話語：「透明數位畫布的獨特性瞬間吸引了我的注意。」 畫面中也能看到 LG Signature OLED T，以及關於藝術家和 Frieze Seoul 2024 的簡短介紹。

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul 是國際知名的當代藝術博覽會，匯聚亞洲最具影響力的100家藝術畫廊。

畫面顯示的是 Shepard Fairey x LG OLED 藝術展。同時也顯示關於 Frieze Los Angeles 2024 和藝術家的介紹，以及 LG OLED evo AI。Shepard Fairey 的話語以高亮顯示：「我想與 LG OLED 合作，因為其螢幕解像度令人驚艷。色彩呈現非常非常細膩。」

畫面顯示的是 Shepard Fairey x LG OLED 藝術展。同時也顯示關於 Frieze Los Angeles 2024 和藝術家的介紹，以及 LG OLED evo AI。Shepard Fairey 的話語以高亮顯示：「我想與 LG OLED 合作，因為其螢幕解像度令人驚艷。色彩呈現非常非常細膩。」

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles 是當代藝術盛會，致敬洛杉磯充滿活力的文化精神，

以及該地區對全球視覺藝術的深遠貢獻。

畫面顯示的是藝術家 Six N. Five 使用 LG OLED TV 呈現的藝術展。同時顯示藝術家和 Frieze New York 2023 活動的簡短介紹。Six N. Five 的話語以高亮顯示：「LG OLED TV 的明亮螢幕、準確色彩和無限對比度能激發藝術家的無限想像力。」 畫面也顯示了 LG OLED evo TV。

畫面顯示的是藝術家 Six N. Five 使用 LG OLED TV 呈現的藝術展。同時顯示藝術家和 Frieze New York 2023 活動的簡短介紹。Six N. Five 的話語以高亮顯示：「LG OLED TV 的明亮螢幕、準確色彩和無限對比度能激發藝術家的無限想像力。」 畫面也顯示了 LG OLED evo TV。

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York 匯聚全球頂尖畫廊，呈現前衛藝術家的創新之作。這是一場近距離接觸新銳才華與當代藝術巨擘的難得機會。

近年來參與 CES 展會的 LG OLED 創新作品：

畫面顯示參與 CES 展會的不同 LG OLED 展品和裝置。其中包括 CES 2022、CES 2023、CES 2024 和 CES 2025。

畫面顯示參與 CES 展會的不同 LG OLED 展品和裝置。其中包括 CES 2022、CES 2023、CES 2024 和 CES 2025。

LG OLED TV 的螢幕上顯示著色彩繽紛的抽象藝術作品，alpha 11 AI 處理器 Gen2 在電視的背後以高亮顯示。處理器發出明亮的光，電視則顯示著處理器的先進技術。同時還顯示「連續 12 年全球銷售第一的 OLED TV」的標誌。

LG OLED TV 的螢幕上顯示著色彩繽紛的抽象藝術作品，alpha 11 AI 處理器 Gen2 在電視的背後以高亮顯示。處理器發出明亮的光，電視則顯示著處理器的先進技術。同時還顯示「連續 12 年全球銷售第一的 OLED TV」的標誌。

認識我們目前最新的
OLED 顯示器

認識我們目前最新的<br> OLED 顯示器 了解更多

*資料來源：Omdia。2013-2024 年全球 OLED 電視單位出貨量。2024年台灣區銷售產品為智慧顯示器。調查結果並不代表 LG Electronics 的背書。第三方應自行承擔引用這些結果所帶來的風險。請造訪 https://www.omdia.com/ 以了解更多詳細資料。

尋找最適合你的 LG OLED evo AI智慧顯示器

輕鬆並排比較功能

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
面板類型LG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG OLED evo
面板尺寸77"97 / 83 / 65 / 55"83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48 / 42"
真無線4K 144Hz 真無線影音傳輸--
影像處理器α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α9 第八代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片
色彩顯示技術完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩
AI 智慧升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻
AI 影像4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro、AI 導演情境最佳化4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro、AI 導演情境最佳化4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro
AI 音效AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 物件增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 物件增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 音效增強、自動音量調整
作業系統 (OS)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)
webOS AI智慧功能AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器
了解更多了解更多了解更多

*不同型號功能可能有所差異。如需了解詳細規格，請參閱每款產品的頁面。

*規格可能因型號或尺寸而異。

*部分功能支援可能因地區和國家而異。