為什麼選擇 LG 冰箱
InstaView™
輕敲兩下即可看見內部
DoorCooling+™
快冷且均冷 高效保鮮
Uvnano™ 紫外線消毒殺菌
每日清潔出水孔
讓您安心飲用
LG 冰箱
想找外觀精美時尚、內在精巧實用的省電冰箱？所有 LG 冰箱都是尖端科技的成果，無霜除菌，同時亦節能環保。