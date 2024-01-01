Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
四門冰箱
對開冰箱
單門冰箱
雙門冰箱(上冷凍)
雙門冰箱(下冷凍)

全方位滿足您的需求

全方位滿足您的需求 了解更多

為什麼選擇 LG 冰箱

展示 Instaview 冰箱的圖片

InstaView™

智慧變頻精準溫控
有效延長食材新鮮度

智慧變頻精準溫控<br>有效延長食材新鮮度 了解更多 智慧變頻精準溫控<br>有效延長食材新鮮度 立即購買
敲敲看 Instaview 冰箱的圖片

InstaView

輕敲兩下即可看見內部

展示 DoorCooling+™ 功能的圖片。

DoorCooling+

快冷且均冷 高效保鮮

展示 UVnano™ 功能的圖片。

Uvnano 紫外線消毒殺菌

每日清潔出水孔
讓您安心飲用

LG 冰箱

想找外觀精美時尚、內在精巧實用的省電冰箱？所有 LG 冰箱都是尖端科技的成果，無霜除菌，同時亦節能環保。

了解更多