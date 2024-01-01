Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
InstaView™敲敲看門中門冰球冰箱
星夜黑/734公升 (冷藏485/冷凍249)

主要規格

  • 產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）

    912 x 1790 x 850

  • 壓縮機類型

    直驅變頻壓縮機

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • 門中門

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

所有規格

控制和顯示螢幕

  • 內 LED 顯示螢幕

    Yes

尺寸和重量

  • 產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）

    912 x 1790 x 850

功能

  • 門中門

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

冰塊和給水系統

  • 製冰機和給水器

    Yes (需外接自來水 或RO逆滲透等水源*[註1]，冰箱內附濾心*[註1] 最小/最大水壓: 138 - 827 kPa (參考說明書第38頁)

  • 自動製冰機

    Yes

材質和飾面

  • 扁平金屬管（金屬飾面）

    Yes

效能

  • 壓縮機類型

    直驅變頻壓縮機

冰箱隔層

  • 玻璃擱架包邊

    Yes

智慧科技

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

冷凍庫

  • 玻璃擱架包邊

    Yes

