GR-QPLC82BS
InstaView™敲敲看門中門冰球冰箱
星夜黑/734公升 (冷藏485/冷凍249)
(0)
主要規格
-
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
912 x 1790 x 850
-
壓縮機類型
直驅變頻壓縮機
-
InstaView
Yes
-
門中門
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
所有規格
控制和顯示螢幕
-
內 LED 顯示螢幕
Yes
尺寸和重量
-
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
912 x 1790 x 850
功能
-
門中門
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
冰塊和給水系統
-
製冰機和給水器
Yes (需外接自來水 或RO逆滲透等水源*[註1]，冰箱內附濾心*[註1] 最小/最大水壓: 138 - 827 kPa (參考說明書第38頁)
-
自動製冰機
Yes
材質和飾面
-
扁平金屬管（金屬飾面）
Yes
效能
-
壓縮機類型
直驅變頻壓縮機
冰箱隔層
-
玻璃擱架包邊
Yes
智慧科技
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
冷凍庫
-
玻璃擱架包邊
Yes
使用者評論
