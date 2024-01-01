We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
全球營運
走入市場及消費者生活的核心事業領域。
LG 秉持著以人為本的信念，了解並貼近消費者的需求，透過不斷創新來提供生活最佳解決方案，為您帶來更美好的質感生活，傳達美好生活“Life’s Good.”的概念。
生活家電
冰箱、洗衣機、吸塵器、空調、空氣清淨機、 智慧衣櫥。
電視/音響/視聽
/資訊產品
電視、音響、視聽、顯示器、電腦配件及商用產品。
行動裝置
G 系列、V 系列、K 系列
車用配件解決方案
車上娛樂系統，HVAC及汽車，車輛Engineering 。
商用解決方案
商用顯示器、太陽能解決方案、儲能係統(ESS)與能源管理解決方案(EMS)
LG電子希望傳承歷史，建立一個更幸福，更美好的生活。
LG透過創新科技、技術先鋒，持續成長為一個快速發展、更明智的全球品牌。
-
LG電子成立於1958年，藉著生產科技家電產品，如收音機和電視機獲得的技術專長，引領家電進入網路時代 。
-
LG電子成立以來推出了許多創新產品，更於21世紀推出行動裝置和智慧電視，應用創新技術持續成長，全球營運。
- 2011
- 推出快門式眼鏡(shutter-glasses) 3D 電視
- 2012
- 全球領先上市 84 吋 高清 HD 電視
- 2013
- 推出 HomeChat
- 2014
- 推出世界上第一台4K OLED電視和 WebOS的智慧電視 推出搭配使用四倍高清顯示面板(Quad HD display)的 G3 手機
- 2016
- 推出頂級 LG SIGNATURE系列
- 2005
- 率先在美國市場推出滾筒洗衣機
- 2008
- 開發出世界首創 LTE手機 modem chip
- 2009
- 成為全球第二大液晶電視品牌
- 1978
- 達成1億美元出口金額
- 1982
- 於美國建立第一個海外生產基地
- 1995
- 品牌重新命名為 LG Electronics
- 1999
- 進入合資企業，開發液晶面板
- 1958
- 成立 Gold Star (現在的 LG Electronics)
- 1959
- 生產韓國第一台無線電
- 1965
- 生產韓國第一台冰箱
- 1966
- 生產韓國第一台電視
LG正道經營代表著我們的高道德標準，以透明和誠實的方式推廣業務。
LG Way
以LG正道經營為基礎，實現 LG Way的經營理念 “為顧客創造價值” 和 “尊重人的經營”，實現LG的遠景。
-
-
願景
LG的目標是成為被市場認可，引領市場先驅的企業。
原則
以倫理經營為基礎，通過不斷的培養實力，發展取得成功。
經營理念
是企業立足之本，也是公司經營的原則。
-
道德守則
LG的願景在管理方面傳播“為客戶創造價值”和“尊重人的經營”，以更負責任和開放式管理的經營理念。 LG透過不斷尋求建立合作關係，相互信任和尊重，創造自由市場經濟更大的公共利益，以發展成為全球領先企業。基於這個原因，所有LG員工承諾正直行事，做出符合道德規範的價值判斷。
-
行為守則
LG電子致力於“以道德取勝”。我們認為，健全和透明的管理，為實踐個人成功和全球競爭的基礎。縱觀我們的全球業務，LG電子承諾遵守當地的法律和法規，公平競爭，維護商業行為的最高標準。所有員工應以道德守則為基礎，實現明確目標。
LG Electronics 堅持國際營運政策，積極投入全球市場。目前 LG Electronics 在全球擁有超過142個運營子公司及74,000員工。
|AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing
|
2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
|BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
|IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
|IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi
17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
|JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing
|
Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
|KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters
|
Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
|KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute
|
77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
|KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant
|
[1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea /
[2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
|KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant
|
93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park
|
222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center
|
2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building
|
50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
|
51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
|KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant
|
[Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77,
Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
|KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus
|
322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
|KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus
|
19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square
|
416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute
|
56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
|KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus
|
38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
|MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing
|
Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul
Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
|PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing
|
15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
|SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing
|
7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
|ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey,
Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
|VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production
|
35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay
Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
|AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing
|
2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
|BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
|IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
|IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi
17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
|JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing
|
Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
|KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters
|
Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
|KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute
|
77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
|KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant
|
[1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea /
[2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
|KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant
|
93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park
|
222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center
|
2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building
|
50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
|
51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
|KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant
|
[Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77,
Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
|KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus
|
322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
|KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus
|
19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square
|
416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute
|
56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
|KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus
|
38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
|MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing
|
Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul
Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
|PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing
|
15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
|SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing
|
7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
|ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey,
Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
|VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production
|
35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay
Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
|KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production
|
Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
|RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC
|
Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production
|
Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow
Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other
|
Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
|UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service
|
6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
|KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production
|
Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
|RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC
|
Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production
|
Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow
Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other
|
Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
|UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service
|
6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
|ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings
|
LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai
Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
|ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production
|
9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
|ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production
|
215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
|ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
|ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong,
China 266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
|ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing
|
5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
|ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production
|
No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
|ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production
|
No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
|ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production
|
No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone,
Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
|ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production
|
Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
|ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code
266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
|ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China,
201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
|ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production
|
No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
|ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
|ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings
|
LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai
Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
|ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production
|
9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
|ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production
|
215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
|ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
|ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong,
China 266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
|ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing
|
5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
|ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production
|
No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
|ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production
|
No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
|ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production
|
No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone,
Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
|ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production
|
Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
|ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code
266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
|ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China,
201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
|ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production
|
No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
|ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
|FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing
|
Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
|GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing
|
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
|GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing
|
1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro,
Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
|HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing
|
H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
|ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing
|
Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
|LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing
|
4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
|Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
|NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center
B.V.
Shared Service Center
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production
|
ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
|PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing
|
LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw,
Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
|PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production
|
ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
|PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing
|
Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos
(Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
|RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing
|
17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
|SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing
|
C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
|SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing
|
Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
|The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings
|
(i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing
|
Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
|FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing
|
Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
|GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing
|
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
|GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing
|
1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro,
Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
|HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing
|
H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
|ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing
|
Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
|LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing
|
4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
|Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
|NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center
B.V.
Shared Service Center
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production
|
ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
|PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing
|
LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw,
Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
|PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production
|
ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
|PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing
|
Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos
(Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
|RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing
|
17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
|SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing
|
C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
|SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing
|
Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
|The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings
|
(i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing
|
Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
|ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing
|
Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
|BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro,
Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
|ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing
|
Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
|ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing
|
Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
|PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing
|
Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
|PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing
|
Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
|VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing
|
Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao
Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
|ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing
|
Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
|BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro,
Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
|ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing
|
Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
|ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing
|
Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
|PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing
|
Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
|PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing
|
Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
|VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing
|
Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao
Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing
|
P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing
|
36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC
|
P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
|AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing
|
98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
|AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing
|Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
|EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production
|
67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building,
Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
|JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing
|
Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman
11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
|KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC
|
Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
|MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing
|
Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf,
Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
|NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing
|
65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
|Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC
|
Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah
21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
|Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production
|
P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
|The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty)
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road,
Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
|TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing
|
Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
|TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing
|
Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli
– Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing
|
P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing
|
36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC
|
P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
|AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing
|
98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
|AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing
|Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
|EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production
|
67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building,
Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
|JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing
|
Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman
11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
|KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC
|
Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
|MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing
|
Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf,
Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
|NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing
|
65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
|Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC
|
Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah
21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
|Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production
|
P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
|The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty)
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road,
Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
|TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing
|
Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
|TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing
|
Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli
– Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
|CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing
|
20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
Calle Orbita #36, Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600
MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing
|
Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P.
54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
|MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production
|
Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
|MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP
88780
• 52 899 921 6200
|USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D
|
10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
|USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
|USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D
|
2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
|United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC
|
P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
|United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing
|
20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
Calle Orbita #36, Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600
MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing
|
Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P.
54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
|MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production
|
Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
|MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP
88780
• 52 899 921 6200
|USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D
|
10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
|USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
|USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D
|
2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
|United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC
|
P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
|United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
品牌識別
我們秉持“Life‘s Good”的理念，相信創新，讓生活亮起來 。
圓圈中的字母“L”和“G”象徵著世界、未來、新世代、人和技術。我們的理念以人為基礎。另外，它還代表著LG為拉近與全球客戶之間的關係而付出的努力。
這個符號由兩個元素組成：灰色的LG 標準字，和紅色圓圈內由“L”和“G”組合而成的人臉圖像。紅色為主要色系，代表著我們的友好，也強烈地表達了LG傳遞最佳成果的承諾。因此，此標誌的顏色和形狀不會改變。
-
3D Logo
適用於 :
- 廣告（印刷、線上、電視、戶外）
- 網站和Microsite
- 促銷文案（傳單、手冊)
- 包裝
- 賣場標誌和海報
- 購物袋
- 服務車輛
-
2D Logo
適用於 :
- 辦公用品（名片、抬頭紙、信封）
- 獎項
- 辦公範本（郵件、Memo）
- 工作證件
- 法人印