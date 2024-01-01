Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
全球營運

瞭解 LG 的美好願景，以及讓我們得以化願景為真實
走入市場及消費者生活的核心事業領域。
企業概況

LG 秉持著以人為本的信念，了解並貼近消費者的需求，透過不斷創新來提供生活最佳解決方案，為您帶來更美好的質感生活，傳達美好生活“Life’s Good.”的概念。

生活家電

冰箱、洗衣機、吸塵器、空調、空氣清淨機、 智慧衣櫥。

電視/音響/視聽
/資訊產品

電視、音響、視聽、顯示器、電腦配件及商用產品。

行動裝置

G 系列、V 系列、K 系列

車用配件解決方案

車上娛樂系統，HVAC及汽車，車輛Engineering 。

商用解決方案

商用顯示器、太陽能解決方案、儲能係統(ESS)與能源管理解決方案(EMS)

企業資訊

地址 韓國首爾市150-721永登浦區汝矣島洞20號 LG雙子大廈
電話 +82 (0)2 3777 1114
網址 https://www.lg.com
2020年
LG電子簡報
下載
品牌歷史

LG電子希望傳承歷史，建立一個更幸福，更美好的生活。

LG透過創新科技、技術先鋒，持續成長為一個快速發展、更明智的全球品牌。

  • LG電子成立於1958年，藉著生產科技家電產品，如收音機和電視機獲得的技術專長，引領家電進入網路時代 。

  • LG電子成立以來推出了許多創新產品，更於21世紀推出行動裝置和智慧電視，應用創新技術持續成長，全球營運。

2010 - 至今
2011
推出快門式眼鏡(shutter-glasses) 3D 電視
2012
全球領先上市 84 吋 高清 HD 電視
2013
推出 HomeChat
2014
推出世界上第一台4K OLED電視和 WebOS的智慧電視 推出搭配使用四倍高清顯示面板(Quad HD display)的 G3 手機
2016
推出頂級 LG SIGNATURE系列
2005
率先在美國市場推出滾筒洗衣機
2008
開發出世界首創 LTE手機 modem chip
2009
成為全球第二大液晶電視品牌
1978
達成1億美元出口金額
1982
於美國建立第一個海外生產基地
1995
品牌重新命名為 LG Electronics
1999
進入合資企業，開發液晶面板
1958
成立 Gold Star (現在的 LG Electronics)
1959
生產韓國第一台無線電
1965
生產韓國第一台冰箱
1966
生產韓國第一台電視
正道經營

LG正道經營代表著我們的高道德標準，以透明和誠實的方式推廣業務。

LG Way

以LG正道經營為基礎，實現 LG Way的經營理念 “為顧客創造價值” 和 “尊重人的經營”，實現LG的遠景。

  • 願景

    LG的目標是成為被市場認可，引領市場先驅的企業。

    原則

    以倫理經營為基礎，通過不斷的培養實力，發展取得成功。

    經營理念

    是企業立足之本，也是公司經營的原則。

  • 道德守則

    LG的願景在管理方面傳播“為客戶創造價值”和“尊重人的經營”，以更負責任和開放式管理的經營理念。 LG透過不斷尋求建立合作關係，相互信任和尊重，創造自由市場經濟更大的公共利益，以發展成為全球領先企業。基於這個原因，所有LG員工承諾正直行事，做出符合道德規範的價值判斷。

    下載

  • 行為守則

    LG電子致力於“以道德取勝”。我們認為，健全和透明的管理，為實踐個人成功和全球競爭的基礎。縱觀我們的全球業務，LG電子承諾遵守當地的法律和法規，公平競爭，維護商業行為的最高標準。所有員工應以道德守則為基礎，實現明確目標。

    下載
經營團隊

團隊介紹
Brian Kwon
首席執行長
Lyu Jae-cheol
生活家電&空氣解決方案 事業部總裁
Park Hyoung-sei
家用娛樂 事業部總裁
Morris Lee
行動通訊 事業部總裁
Kim Jin-yong
車用配件解決方案 事業部總裁
Kwon Soon-hwang
商用解決方案 事業部總裁
I.P. Park
首席技術長
Bae Doo-yong
首席財務長
William Cho
首席策略長
全球營運

LG Electronics 堅持國際營運政策，積極投入全球市場。目前 LG Electronics 在全球擁有超過142個運營子公司及74,000員工。

搜尋
Asia & Pacific
AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing		 2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production 		Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production 		(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing		 Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters		 Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute 77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant [1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant 93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park 222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center 2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building 50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus 51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant [Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77, Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus 322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus 19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square 416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute 56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus 38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing		 Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing		 15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing		 7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 (i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production 		35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
CIS
KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production		 Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC		 Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production		 Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other		 Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service		 6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
China
ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings		 LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production		 9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production		 215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co., Ltd.
Production		 Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong, China  266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing		 5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production		 No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production		 No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production		 No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone, Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production 		Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production		 28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production 		Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code 266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production 		Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production		 No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China, 201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production		 No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
Europe
FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing		 Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing		 Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing		 1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro, Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing		 H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing		 Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing		 4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center B.V.
Shared Service Center		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production		 ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing		 LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw, Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production		 ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing		 Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos (Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing		 17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing		 C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing		 Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings		 (i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing		 Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
Central & South America
ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing		 Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production 		(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing		 Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing		 Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing		 Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing		 Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing		 Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
Middle East & Africa
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing		 P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing		 36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC		 P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing		 98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing		 Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production		 67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building, Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing		 Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman 11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC		 Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing		 Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf, Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing		 65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC		 Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah 21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production		 P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road, Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing		 Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing		 Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli – Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
North America
CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing		 20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production		 Calle Orbita #36,  Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600  MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing		 Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production		 Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production		 CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
• 52 899 921 6200
USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D		 10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D		 2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC		 P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742

品牌識別

我們秉持“Life‘s Good”的理念，相信創新，讓生活亮起來 。

全球化、未來、能源、人性化和科技是LG 企業建立的五大核心，大寫字母 L 和 G 在圓圈中代表了我們將“人性化”做為中心考量。這個品牌標誌象徵我們希望與客戶建立長久關係，追求客戶最高滿意度的決心。
* 符號標誌不能單獨使用。
3D Type Symbol
2D Type Symbol

圓圈中的字母“L”和“G”象徵著世界、未來、新世代、人和技術。我們的理念以人為基礎。另外，它還代表著LG為拉近與全球客戶之間的關係而付出的努力。
這個符號由兩個元素組成：灰色的LG 標準字，和紅色圓圈內由“L”和“G”組合而成的人臉圖像。紅色為主要色系，代表著我們的友好，也強烈地表達了LG傳遞最佳成果的承諾。因此，此標誌的顏色和形狀不會改變。

  • 3D Logo

    適用於 :

    • 廣告（印刷、線上、電視、戶外）
    • 網站和Microsite
    • 促銷文案（傳單、手冊)
    • 包裝
    • 賣場標誌和海報
    • 購物袋
    • 服務車輛
  • 2D Logo

    適用於 :

    • 辦公用品（名片、抬頭紙、信封）
    • 獎項
    • 辦公範本（郵件、Memo）
    • 工作證件
    • 法人印
  • Global LG1

    全球營運

  • Sustainability1

    永續經營

  • Investor Relations1

    投資者關係