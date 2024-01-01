We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam
LG ProBeam 搭載 4K UHD（3840 x 2160）解析度，精準呈現從40吋至300吋的螢幕大小上的任何細節。憑藉著 3M:1 的對比度，表現深沉的黑暗和明亮的亮度。