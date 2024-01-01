We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 降噪藍牙耳機
LG 降噪真無線藍牙耳機採用主動降噪(ANC)技術，減少日常環境噪音。加上英國音響品牌 Meridian 的專業音效技術，提供清晰立體的音質，為你帶來的非凡視聽體驗。