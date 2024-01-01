We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WashTower™ AI 智控洗乾衣機
LG WashTower™ AI 智控洗乾衣機，為蒸氣滾筒洗衣機與 HeatPump™ 除濕式乾衣機一體成型設計，搭載 AI 智慧洗滌，大數據分析最佳洗程，讓你洗衣乾衣從容優雅。