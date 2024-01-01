We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Flex 曲面多面系列
LG OLED Flex 可從平面螢幕到曲面螢幕，曲率最高可達 900R，讓您找到完全身歷其境的理想曲度。只需按下遙控器上的曲度按鈕，即可調整20 種不同的曲度。