Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
買閨蜜機登錄送小蜜友藍牙喇叭

買閨蜜機登錄送小蜜友藍牙喇叭

買閨蜜機
登錄送小蜜友藍牙喇叭

購買閨蜜機系列產品，輸入折扣碼「AIstandbyme」即享2000元折扣優惠， 經由LINE導購加碼15%

*適用新會員95折優惠

LG StanbyME 2

 

韓國熱銷娛樂神器

  • 無線設計， 無限可能
    無線設計， 無限可能

    內建電池讓您可無線使用，升級的電池續航力，一次充電可無線播放最長 4 小時，走到哪看到哪

  • 滑行、便攜、桌立．視界隨我行
    滑行、便攜、桌立．視界隨我行

    探索視界的無限可能，滑行螢幕、自由移動；便攜或壁掛；或是加上保護套當成平板使用—靈活切換，風格隨你而變。

  • 多裝置輕鬆連接
    多裝置輕鬆連接

    內建 HDMI 與 USB 介面，輕鬆連接螢幕、筆電、機上盒、手機、遊戲機等裝置，玩法更多元

  • 內建多款遊戲
    揪朋友，來一場桌遊派對

    內建多款遊戲（翻牌配對、彈珠台、大家來找碴、象棋等），即使沒有手機，也能直接在螢幕上與家人朋友輕鬆同樂。

  • 超大觸控平板
    超大觸控平板

    27 吋全觸控螢幕，不只能看，還能畫。

    創作你的專屬插畫，並透過隨時就緒模式持續展示

  • 行動藝術畫框
    行動藝術畫框

    Mood Maker 動態藝術模式，將時鐘、天氣、黑膠唱盤等主題變成你的專屬風格牆。

使用者心得

嘖嘖開箱

LG StanbyME 2 搭配「小蜜友藍牙喇叭」震撼音響讓聽覺大升級！

🌟 20W 高功率喇叭，震撼聽覺豐富饗宴

🌟 機上／單獨皆可用，外出享受一樣好聽

🌟 機身專屬支架，3 秒就能簡易安裝 

3C 鴨嘴獸表哥開箱

LG StanbyME 2 閨蜜機二代， 不只同樣可以推著到處走、可以充電使用，甚至還可以將螢幕主體分離來當作超大平板使用，以前滑輪到不了的地方，現在螢幕輕鬆一拆， 平板殼輕鬆一放，想架在哪就架哪

在家可以掛著當真・畫框顯示器， 外出直接背著就走，續航升級到四小時，帶去野餐露營超好用，輕鬆讓你從居家到外出，從食衣住行到工作娛樂，都能陪你一起，成為與你更緊密的閨蜜

購買連結

9/30前下單登錄送
小蜜友藍牙喇叭

點我登錄

9/30前下單登錄送
Hami Video 90天即享券

點我登錄

輕鬆挑選 放心購物

會員優惠

會員優惠

新會員享首單95折與生日禮9折

分期付款

分期付款

特約銀行享最多15期分期0利率

免費配送

免費配送

LG 官網下單享免費配送服務

原廠保固

原廠保固

變頻壓縮機、變頻馬達保固長達10年

四機回收

四機回收

LG 官網下單享同品項四機回收

到府安裝

到府安裝

專業團隊將到府進行安裝與教學

多重回饋

多重回饋

經由 LINE 購物/ShopBack消費再享回饋

快速結帳

快速結帳

享受多元支付方式(Apple Pay/LINE Pay/街口)

活動期間：2026/08/1-2026/08/31

LG 官方線上商城【AI 美學居家生活｜輸碼享2000元折扣】活動辦法：
1. 優惠內容：
(1) 指定商品享優惠價：凡活動期間購買閨蜜機系列產品及指定智慧顯示器/Soundbar/音響 (請見以下「本活動適用產品型號」)，指定商品於結帳時輸入折扣碼「AIstandbyme」可享2000元優惠，但同筆訂單中之其他不屬於指定影音產品，則無上述折扣優惠。不限購買次數，但不同筆訂單恕不累計。本活動僅可合併使用新會員95折優惠，但不可合併使用其他所有優惠。
(2) 本活動適用產品型號：
- 閨蜜機系列產品：27LX6TDGA.ATT / 27LX6TD.XT7S / XT7S.ATWNLLC

2. 優惠注意事項：
(1) LG 官方線上商城之企業客戶(D2B/ D2B2C)、LG員購(D2E)及「月付美好計劃」，恕無法參加本活動。
(2) 僅直接於 LG 官方線上商城購買商品並無 LINE POINTS回饋。
(3) LINE POINTS詳細回饋規定與時間請依 LINE購物規範及其官網內容為準。
(4) 本活動之贈品不得轉換、轉讓、折換現金或更換其他物品；LG 保留更換贈品之權利。
(5) LG 保留隨時修改、取消、暫停、終止或解釋本活動及其辦法之一切及最終權利（包括但不限於更換活動、更換贈送內容、提前終止或延長活動時間之最終決定權等事項），相關內容如有變動將直接更新於 LG 台灣官網，依 LG 台灣官網公告內容為準。

台灣樂金電器股份有限公司提醒您，如接獲可疑電話，請直撥165反詐騙諮詢中心查證；如有任何問題請洽台灣樂金電器股份有限公司消費者服務專線：0800-898-899或免付費活動專線0809-066-669。(星期一至五09:00~12:00、13:30~18:00)