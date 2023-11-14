Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
乾衣機知識中心

洗乾堆疊藍牙智慧串聯

  

洗乾衣機推疊藍牙串聯

使用 LG 洗乾堆疊藍牙智慧串聯，不再受高度限制

當洗衣機與乾衣機堆疊時，您可以直接透過洗衣機面板控制乾衣機，免爬高、不用墊腳，一鍵切換模式，操作更順手、更安全。

 

如需詳細連線與操作步驟，請參考下方圖片說明。

洗乾衣機推疊藍牙串聯

了解更多