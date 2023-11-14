We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
乾衣機知識中心
洗乾堆疊藍牙智慧串聯
使用 LG 洗乾堆疊藍牙智慧串聯，不再受高度限制
當洗衣機與乾衣機堆疊時，您可以直接透過洗衣機面板控制乾衣機，免爬高、不用墊腳，一鍵切換模式，操作更順手、更安全。
如需詳細連線與操作步驟，請參考下方圖片說明。