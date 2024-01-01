Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
精選特色 專屬於你的webOS 智慧首頁與應用程式 遊戲與生活娛樂 限定優惠

LG 智能電視 AI（標誌）與 Apple（標誌）tv+ 並列顯示。LG TV 畫面上，Apple（標誌）tv+ 標誌下方顯示四個節目縮圖（《人生切割術》、《The Studio》、《The Gorge》、《Your Friends and Neighbors》）。

購買Apple TV+
前三個月每月只需 NT$60

請於 2025 年 7 月 7 日前兌換。只需在 LG 智慧電視/顯示器 上打開 Apple TV 應用程式即可兌換。

輕鬆兌換

只需在 LG 電視上打開  Apple TV 應用程式即可兌換。

LG webOS 主畫面上顯示帶有「Apple（標誌）tv」的黑色方塊

觀賞眾星雲集、獲獎無數的連續劇、電影及精彩內容

LG TV 畫面上，Apple（標誌）tv+ 標誌下方顯示四個節目縮圖（《人生切割術》、《The Studio》、《The Gorge》、《Your Friends and Neighbors》）。

用杜比規格觀賞 Apple TV+

使用杜比視界(Dolby Vision)和杜比全景聲(Dolby Atmos)來觀賞 Apple 原創影集。

《人生切割術》節目縮圖，左側標示 Dolby Vision，右側標示 Dolby Atmos 標誌。

*此優惠適用於 2018 至 2025 年的 LG 4K、8K 智能電視型號、StanbyME、StanbyME GO、StanbyME 2 機種。此優惠僅適用於您所在地區 Apple TV+ 的新訂閱用戶及符合資格的續訂用戶。訂閱方案將依您所在地區的月費自動延續，直至手動取消為止。須遵守相關條款。

顯示有 OLED 填充影像的 LG TV

在 LG 智慧電視/顯示器
盡情享受無盡的探索樂趣

在 LG 智慧電視/顯示器<br>盡情享受無盡的探索樂趣 了解更多