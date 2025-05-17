Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 智慧節能 省一夏

買指定家電 ‧ 享精美好禮

智慧家電 節能一夏

活動期間: 2025/05/17-2025/08/17

活動期間內購買 LG 指定家電，單筆發票總金額滿新台幣300,000元(含)，即贈 LG gram 極致輕薄筆電14吋(14Z90S-G.AA54C2)乙台。

兌換送

好禮即享劵2000元

兌換送

好禮即享劵2000元或好禮即享劵1000元

隨貨送多功能堆疊層架或堆疊固定架

兌換送

好禮即享劵3000元

兌換送好禮即享劵2000元或

好禮即享劵1500元或

好禮即享劵1000元

兌換送 LG 原廠濾心4支 或
原廠濾心2支 或
好禮即享劵3000元 或
好禮即享劵2000元 或
好禮即享劵1000元

兌換送好禮即享劵1000元

