About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43 吋 UHD 顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

43 吋 UHD 顯示器

43UM5N-H

43 吋 UHD 顯示器

(2)
填充影像的正面

擁有高度安全性的 UHD 顯示器搭載 LG webOS

會議室的牆上裝了一個螢幕，上面顯示會議的內容。

*由於不同尺寸所造成的差異，產品圖片與產品實際外觀會略有不同。

分別一目了然，超高清質素是全高清的四倍。

高解析度顯示器

它的解析度是 FHD 的四倍，滿足客戶的視覺需求。此外，螢幕上的防眩光塗層可減少明亮照明環境下的螢幕反射，提高可視性和易讀性，為客戶提供舒適的螢幕。

可使用直覺化 GUI 同時進行多項工作。

方便的 webOS
平台

UM5N-H 配備高效能 SoC，無需單獨的媒體播放器即可執行多項任務。 webOS 平台為應用程式開發工具提供了直覺的 UI，增強了用戶便利性，能夠輕鬆連接外部感測器和 webOS 合作夥伴應用程序，建立了 SI 友善的使用環境。

耐用性帶來可靠性

UM5N-H 針對商業環境進行了優化，得益於電源板上的敷形塗層，可免受鹽、灰塵、鐵粉和濕氣的影響，從而實現穩定運作。此外，其以客戶為中心的功能，如 IP5x、30 度傾斜和衝擊監控，也提供可靠性和滿意度。

UM5N-H 的電源板上具有塗層物料，即使在含鹽或潮濕的環境中也能保護顯示器。

空間利用設計

UM5N-H 採用薄邊框和簡單的電纜管理設計，可節省空間。具有專門的隱藏式電源入口，可緊貼牆壁安裝，僅為纖細的支架留下約 13 毫米的空間。

 

具有纖薄邊框的 UM5N-H 貼近牆壁安裝，展示了經過優化的後部設計，透過簡單的電纜管理系統，展示了一個專為節省空間而優化的後部設計。

*由於不同尺寸所造成的差異，產品圖片與產品實際外觀會略有不同。

UM5N-H 提供保安功能，保護重要資料免受外部存取或攻擊。

增強的安全功能

UM5N-H 提供許多安全功能，包括 LG 的增強核心保護 (EKP) 技術，保護重要資料免於外部存取或攻擊。 LG UHD Signage 還擁有資訊安全領域的可靠認證，可安全維護客戶的資料和業務。例如，此型號已通過 ISO/IEC 15408 通用標準 EAL2 認證。

LG 透過獲得 FCC EMC Class B 等各種認證，追求實現可持續發展的未來。

永續發展

LG 致力於創新和永續發展，不斷努力為製造商、消費者和子孫後代創造更美好的未來。 LG 專注於最大限度地減少浪費、最大限度地回收和高效的電源管理，積極致力於永續發展，並獲得了 FCC EMC B 級等各種認證。

SuperSign 解決方案

SuperSign 是一種直覺性的整合式內容管理解決方案，能夠讓您在空間中提供創意且有組織的顯示器播放內容，透過便利的用戶體驗將客戶與一系列服務連接起來。有多種版本，例如 SuperSign Cloud，因此請享受最適合您的版本。

咖啡室經理正在使用內容管理軟件建立菜單，這些菜單將顯示在安裝在咖啡館牆上的顯示器上。

碳足跡認證

該產品的搖籃到墳墓的「產品碳足跡生命週期」已經過碳信託基金的測量和認證。

Carbon Footprint Certification

*UM5N-H 獲得了 CO2 測量認證。
*UM5N-H 的碳信託保證有效期至 2025 年 9 月 7 日。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    43

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    Direct

  • 長寬比

    16:09

  • 原始解析度

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60 Hz

  • 亮度

    500 nit (Typ.)

  • 對比度

    1,000:1

  • 動態 CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 色域

    BT709 95%

  • 視角 (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • 色彩深度（顏色數量）

    8bits + FRC, 1.07Billion colors

  • 反應時間

    Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    28%

  • 使用壽命

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • 運作時間（小時 / 天）

    24/7

  • 縱向 / 橫向

    是 / 是

  • 透明度

  • QWP（四分之一波片）

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    是(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

  • DP 輸入

    是(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • RGB 輸入

  • 音訊輸入

  • RS232C 輸入

    是(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是(1)

  • 紅外線輸入

    是(1)

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • HDMI 輸出

    是(1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP

  • DP 輸出

  • 音訊輸出

    是(1)

  • 觸控 USB

    不適用

  • 外接喇叭輸出

  • RS232C 輸出

    是(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

  • 紅外線輸出

    否 (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

  • 菊花鏈

    是(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

機械規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Black

  • 邊框寬度

    T/B: 12.1mm R/L: 11.1mm

  • 重量（頂部）

    9.0Kg

  • 重量（頂部 + 支架）

  • 包裝重量

    11.3kg

  • 顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    968 x 559 x 57.7mm (Without IR)

  • 含支架的顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

  • 紙箱尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1055 x 660 x 142mm

  • 把手

  • VESATM 標準安裝介面

    200 x 200

功能 - 硬體

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內建）

  • 溫度感應器

  • 自動亮度感應器

    是(IR)

  • 加速度（陀螺儀）感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 本地按鍵操作

  • 風扇（內建）

功能 - 軟體

  • 作業系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • 本地內容排程

  • 群組管理工具

  • USB 隨插即播

  • 故障轉移

  • 開機標誌圖片

  • 無訊號圖片

  • RS232C 同步

  • 本地網路同步

  • 背光同步

  • 子母畫面

  • 多重畫面

    是(4)

  • 螢幕共享

  • 影片標籤

    是(4)

  • 透過網址播放

  • 螢幕旋轉

  • 外部輸入旋轉

  • 不間斷播放

  • 平鋪模式設定

    是 (Max. 15x15)

  • 設定資料拷貝

  • SNMP

  • ISM 方法

  • 自動設定 ID

  • 狀態寄送

  • 控制管理器

  • Cisco 認證

  • Crestron Connected

  • 智慧節能

  • PM 模式

  • LAN 喚醒

  • 可上網

  • 藍牙信標

  • HDMI-CEC

  • SI 伺服器設定

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • 亮度補償

  • 灰階白平衡設定

  • 掃描反轉

環境條件

  • 作業溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 作業濕度

    10 % to 80 %

電源

  • 供電

    AC 100-240V~,  50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

能源消耗

  • 典型值

    100W

  • 最大值

    140W

  • BTU（英制熱量單位）

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 478 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • 智慧節能 (70%)

    70W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

音效

  • 喇叭（內建）

    是 (10W X 2)

認證

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / 能源星級

    是(NewErP)/是

  • ePEAT（限美國）

    否/Carbon "CO2 Measured"

OPS 相容性

  • OPS 類型相容

  • OPS 電源內建

軟體相容性

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

    是 / 是

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

    是 (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • 手機 CMS

  • Connected Care

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • 選購

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B),
    Wall Mount (LSW240A/B)

特殊功能

  • 傾斜（朝下）

    是(Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)

  • 防護等級

    IP5X

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

  • 電源保護

  • 陽光直射

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 適用的觸控物件尺寸

    不適用

  • 反應時間（根據 Windows 10 電腦上的「小畫家」應用程式）

    不適用

  • 精確度（典型值）

    不適用

  • 介面

    不適用

  • 防護玻璃厚度

    不適用

  • 防護玻璃透射

    不適用

  • 作業系統支援

    不適用

  • 多點觸控

    不適用

專用功能 - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    不適用

  • 記憶體 (RAM)

    不適用

  • 儲存空間

    不適用

  • 作業系統版本

    不適用

  • 圖形

    不適用

  • Wi-Fi

    不適用

  • 藍牙

    不適用

  • 快捷列

    不適用

  • Home Dashboard

    不適用

  • 分割視圖_全 / 半

    不適用

  • 分割視圖_客製模板

    不適用

  • 拷貝

    不適用

  • 螢幕截圖

    不適用

  • 會議（語音）錄音

    不適用

  • 檔案分享

    不適用

  • 相容性 One:Quick 分享

    不適用

  • One:Quick 遠端會議

    不適用

  • 閱讀器模式（藍光）

    不適用

  • 內建應用程式

    不適用

  • 相機_解析度

    不適用

  • 相機_視野 (FoV)

    不適用

  • 相機_變焦 (ePTZ)

    不適用

  • 相機_影片幀數

    不適用

  • 麥克風_陣列

    不適用

  • 麥克風_波束成形

    不適用

  • 麥克風_拾音範圍

    不適用

  • 保固

    不適用

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區