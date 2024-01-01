About Cookies on This Site

UH5F 系列

規格

支援

資源

UH5F 系列

86UH5F-H

UH5F 系列

(7)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000 : 1 *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

  • Response Time

    8ms(G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

    24 / 7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    14.3 mm (Even Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    49 kg

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,926.2 × 1,097.2 × 60.6 mm (Without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    No

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    215 W / 280 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    733.69 BTU/Hr(Typ.),
    955.5 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB, NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP

    Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • OPS Power Built In

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Signage365Care

    Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8 M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B (Wall Mount)

GENERAL

  • Region

    Global

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區