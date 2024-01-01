We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
98"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000 : 1 *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
24 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
14.9 mm (Even Bezel)
-
Weight (Head)
81.1 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
2,191.8 × 1,246.8 × 83.8 mm
(Without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
No
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
420 W / 560 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1,433.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.),
1,911 BTU/Hr(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB, NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
OPS Power Built In
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Signage365Care
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR / Light Sensor Receiver, DP Cable (1.8 M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE-BOLT
-
Optional
-
GENERAL
-
Region
Global