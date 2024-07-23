Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Lựa chọn cho cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn

Nâng Cao Giá Trị Đồ Tái Chế, Lối Sống Tỉnh Thức

Lựa chọn cho cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn

Bước vào Thế giới của Jane, Nơi mỗi Lựa chọn đều mang Giá trị

Jane là nữ hoàng của việc nâng cao giá trị đồ tái chế, là người nhận ra tiềm năng chưa được khai thác ở những bộ quần áo bị bỏ đi. Tủ quần áo của bạn cũng có thể có những bộ quần áo với vô vàn tiềm năng đấy! Chúng ta hãy cùng xem nhé!

Câu chuyện môi trường ẩn sau chiếc tủ quần áo của bạn

Bạn có biết rằng, có 92 triệu tấn chất thải dệt may được tạo ra hàng năm? Chỉ cần đơn giản sử dụng quần áo của bạn lâu hơn hoặc tái chế và cải tạo chúng cho mục đích sử dụng mới, giống như Jane, có thể giúp cải thiện môi trường. Đó là tất cả về việc áp dụng tư duy tỉnh thức của #CareForWhatYouWear, một nguyên tắc rất được LG ủng hộ mạnh mẽ

Khám phá những niềm vui ẩn sau việc mặc quần áo có tỉnh thức.

Cô gái cầm chiếc áo len

Đừng Lãng Phí, Hãy Tái Tạo!

Lượng rác thải lớn từ vải hàng năm gây hại cho môi trường của chúng ta, bên cạnh đó, tiềm năng tái sử dụng quần áo cũ một cách sáng tạo là vô hạn. Đừng vứt bỏ; thay vào đó, hãy thoả sức sáng tạo và mang lại sự sống mới cho những chiếc quần áo cũ này, góp phần giúp giảm thiểu tác hại của chúng đến môi trường.

Cô gái cầm hộp quần áo

Biến đổi Denim: Đồ chơi cho thú cưng!

Tại sao bạn không biến những chiếc quần jean cũ bị bỏ quên thành một món đồ chơi thú vị cho anh bạn lông xù của mình nhỉ? Chỉ cần vài đường cắt và vài thao tác đan lát đơn giản, bạn có thể mang lại sự sống mới cho món đồ chơi yêu thích của thú cưng nhà bạn đấy. Hãy bắt đầu hành trình nâng cao giá trị đồ tái chế và sử dụng lại những chiếc quần áo cũ của chúng ta!

Cô gái sử dụng máy khâu

Lối Sống Tỉnh Thức, Sử Dụng Quần Áo Bền Lâu

Hiểu và Bảo Vệ Những Bộ Quần Áo Yêu Thích Của Bạn

Khám phá Bí Mật để Giữ cho Quần Áo được Bền Đẹp với AIDD™

 

Làm Sạch Nhanh và Hiệu Quả

Tiết kiệm thời gian giặt quần áo của bạn! Trải nghiệm tốc độ và sự hoàn hảo của TurboWash™

Lựa Chọn Cho Cuộc Sống Khỏe Mạnh Hơn

Việc khử trùng cho quần áo cũng quan trọng như việc rửa tay vậy. Hãy giữ quần áo của bạn luôn sạch sẽ với LG Styler.

 

Vì Quần Áo Rất Đáng Được Quan Tâm

Phục hồi tủ quần áo của bạn với công nghệ giặt hơi nước TrueSteam™

Sự Lựa Chọn Dành Cho Bạn

