Lựa chọn cho cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn

Sự lựa chọn tuyệt vời đến từ trái cây "xấu xí"

Lựa chọn cho cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn XEM VIDEO

Gặp Jack người đưa ra lựa chọn tốt hơn!

Jack là một nông dân bình thường, luôn cố gắng để đưa ra những lựa chọn nhỏ nhưng đầy ý nghĩa, hướng đến một thế giới tốt đẹp hơn. Anh ấy chọn mua trái cây có vẻ ngoài không hoàn hảo nhưng hương vị lại thơm ngon bất ngờ, và điều đó làm anh ấy vô cùng hạnh phúc. Bạn biết vì sao không?

Những thực phẩm với hình thù hài hước và bắt mắt

Đôi khi, sự câu nệ về hình thức bên ngoài làm chúng ta bỏ lỡ những thực phẩm không được đẹp mắt nhưng lại cực kỳ ngon miệng. Đó là lý do tại sao gần 30% thực phẩm được sản xuất mỗi năm không bao giờ đến được tay người tiêu dùng! Mỗi khi chúng ta bỏ qua một quả táo có hình dạng xấu xí, chúng ta đang lãng phí những tài nguyên quý giá như nước, đất đai và nguồn lực. Khi những thực phẩm này hỏng, chúng sẽ thải ra khí metan, có tác hại gấp 20 lần so với khí CO2 trong việc làm Trái đất nóng lên. Vậy nên đừng bỏ phí những thực phẩm này!

Khám phá những điều thú vị ẩn sau những thực phẩm xấu xí!

một người đàn ông đang cầm những trái cây quả méo mó và kém hấp dẫn.

Hương vị bổ dưỡng và lợi ích sức khỏe lành mạnh

Tất nhiên rồi! Thực phẩm với hình thù xấu tựa như những “thường dân có ích”, thay vì là một "nữ hoàng xinh đẹp". Hình dáng bên ngoài và chất lượng là những khía cạnh khác nhau. Những thực phẩm đó trông rất bình thường nhưng lại đủ ngon và chứa nhiều chất dinh dưỡng. Bạn có thể khám phá vị ngon của thực phẩm “xấu xí” và tận hưởng nó một cách vui vẻ!

Hương vị bổ dưỡng và lợi ích sức khỏe lành mạnh

Tạo nên điều đặc biệt cùng Trái cây Xấu xí!

Hãy thử pha một ly Trà Hoa Táo làm từ những trái táo xấu xí và biết đâu bạn sẽ thích vị ngon của trà cũng như có cái nhìn khác dành cho những quả táo “xấu xí” đó. Chỉ cần bỏ chúng vào tủ lạnh và thưởng thức mỗi khi bạn muốn uống trà hoa táo. Đây là cách mà bạn chống lại sự lãng phí thực phẩm và bạn sẽ thấy được vị ngon từ tự nhiên Bạn đã sẵn sàng khám phá chưa? Hãy bấm để xem công thức nhé!

Instagram

Tạo nên điều đặc biệt cùng Trái cây Xấu xí!

Cuộc Sống Thêm Tươi Mới Với Những Lựa Chọn Mới

Gõ nhẹ 2 lần, nhìn thấu bên trong

Công nghệ InstaView Door-in-Door™ của LG với mặt kính trong suốt, giúp bạn nhìn rõ bên trong sau hai lần gõ nhẹ mà không cần mở cửa tủ. Bên cạnh đó, thực phẩm rau củ cũng được bảo quản tươi ngon lâu hơn khi không khí lạnh ít bị thất thoát.

 

Thực phẩm tươi ngon lâu hơn

Công nghệ LinearCooling™ của LG giúp giảm biến động nhiệt độ, giữ rau củ tươi ngon lên tới 7 ngày.

