Project Sales Expert for Commercial Display Product
SalesExperienced (Non-manager)
Job description:
- Collect information, study and analyze projects (hotel, apartment, offices, building,...) in assigned market, finding demand and design supply for the projects
- Set up and develop relationship with key persons of the project, monitoring and update CRM
- Set up sales forecast to prepare resources required, follow up the sales from the ordering, importing, delivery, payment, after sales services
- Take care of key accounts for networking and repeat purchase
- Weekly report and discuss for trouble shooting with team’s member
Job requirement:
- At least 5 years of experience in projects sales, with technical knowledge and installation design skills
- Good communication, presentation and computer skill
- Good English skills
- Hard-working, high teamwork spirit and high sense of responsibility
- Willing to go on business trip in provinces
Benefits
- Quarterly KPI Incentive
- 13th month salary
- Lunch allowances
PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO Ms. Khanh Huyen khanhhuyen.nguyen@lge.com