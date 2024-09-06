Project Sales Expert for Commercial Display Product

Job description:

- Collect information, study and analyze projects (hotel, apartment, offices, building,...) in assigned market, finding demand and design supply for the projects

- Set up and develop relationship with key persons of the project, monitoring and update CRM

- Set up sales forecast to prepare resources required, follow up the sales from the ordering, importing, delivery, payment, after sales services

- Take care of key accounts for networking and repeat purchase

- Weekly report and discuss for trouble shooting with team’s member







Job requirement:

- At least 5 years of experience in projects sales, with technical knowledge and installation design skills

- Good communication, presentation and computer skill

- Good English skills

- Hard-working, high teamwork spirit and high sense of responsibility

- Willing to go on business trip in provinces

Benefits

- Quarterly KPI Incentive

- 13th month salary

- Lunch allowances