will.i.am trong trang phục trắng đang cầm xboom Grab.

 

xboom hoàn toàn mới, cảm hứng từ will.i.am 

Lý do lựa chọn xboom by will.i.am?

Người thiết kế trải nghiệm cho xboom

will.i.am, nghệ sĩ từng giành 9 giải Grammy và là một doanh nhân công nghệ, đã trực tiếp dẫn dắt quá trình phát triển dòng xboom mới. ‘xboom by will.i.am’ tích hợp công nghệ AI tiên tiến nhằm mang đến chất lượng âm thanh cao cấp và tiên phong trong thiết kế đầy phong cách.

Âm thanh đặc trung bởi will.i.am

Mỗi âm thanh phát ra từ xboom đều được chăm chút với nghệ thuật độc đáo không thể so sánh của will.i.am. Ngay cả những âm thanh vận hành của xboom cũng được nghệ sĩ trực tiếp sáng tạo, mang đến trải nghiệm âm thanh giao diện (Sound UI) khác biệt và đầy ấn tượng.

Thiết kế phong cách gặp gỡ tinh thần pop culture

Được thiết kế để bứt phá mọi giới hạn và nâng tầm trải nghiệm thoải mái, xboom vẫn giữ trọn tinh thần vui nhộn cùng phong cách lấy cảm hứng từ văn hóa đại chúng. Kích thước nhỏ gọn và dây đeo tiện lợi giúp bạn dễ dàng mang theo loa đến bất kỳ đâu.

Trải nghiệm âm thanh do AI hỗ trợ

AI phân tích âm thanh và điều chỉnh âm thanh phù hợp với thể loại nhạc và không gian. Nâng tầm không gian với hệ thống ánh sáng AI hòa quyện cùng giai điệu của bạn.

Giới thiệu dòng sản phẩm xboom by will.i.am

Grab âm nhạc đến mọi nơi

Chiếc loa lý tưởng cho những cuộc phiêu lưu ngoài trời.

Âm thanh sống động kết hợp cùng thiết kế thời trang và dây đeo tiện lợi. Với độ bền đạt chuẩn quân đội và khả năng chống nước, chống bụi IP67, loa sẵn sàng đồng hành trong mọi điều kiện khắc nghiệt.

Dù bạn đang leo núi, chạy bộ hay đạp xe, chiếc loa di động này luôn sẵn sàng mang âm nhạc theo bạn đến bất cứ nơi đâu.

Vì thế, hãy mang theo giai điệu và lên đường thôi!

Đã vượt qua 7 bài kiểm tra độ bền theo tiêu chuẩn quân đội Hoa Kỳ (MIL-STD 810H) do phòng thí nghiệm độc lập thực hiện. Việc vượt qua các bài kiểm tra này không đồng nghĩa với khả năng sử dụng trong quân đội.

Stage sẵn sàng bùng nổ – Mang không khí tiệc đến mọi nơi

Đang lên kế hoạch cho một bữa tiệc hoành tráng?

Hãy bật bài hát chủ đề và khuấy động không khí với âm thanh đặc trưng mạnh mẽ 120W cùng bass siêu trầm.

Thiết kế hình nêm giúp bạn biến bất kỳ không gian nào thành sân khấu đích thực.

Hệ thống đèn AI đồng bộ theo nhạc, kết hợp cùng tính năng karaoke và DJ mix, mang lại không khí tiệc tùng sống động hơn bao giờ hết.

Bounce theo nhịp thăng hoa bất cứ lúc nào, bất cứ nơi đâu

Thỏa sức thể hiện âm thanh mọi nơi bạn đến.

Được thiết kế dành cho những người sống hết mình, xboom Bounce là nguồn năng lượng âm thanh cá nhân của bạn. Với âm bass mạnh mẽ và âm cao trong trẻo, nó biến mọi không gian trở nên sống động — dù bạn đang nhảy múa trong phòng khách, tắm nắng trên bãi biển hay tạo không khí tại chuyến cắm trại của mình.

Đeo Buds, bật vibe

Đeo Buds, tách biệt tiếng ồn và đắm chìm trong thế giới riêng của bạn. Âm thanh trong trẻo, sống động từ màng loa graphene cùng khả năng chống ồn chủ động (ANC) xuất sắc. Thiết kế móc tai vừa vặn, chắc chắn giúp tai nghe luôn nằm gọn và thoải mái. Thưởng thức âm nhạc liên tục lên đến 30 giờ để giữ cho không khí của bạn luôn sôi động.

Thời lượng phát nhạc lên đến 30 giờ với sạc gián đoạn trong đế sạc, khi tắt tính năng chống ồn ANC.

Khám phá dòng sản phẩm xboom by will.i.am

