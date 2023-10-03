About Cookies on This Site

Cassette de plafond

La cassette de plafond de LG améliore le confort de votre demeure tout en en préservant son esthétique, ce qui en fait l’atout idéal pour votre entreprise. LG révolutionnera la manière dont vous menez vos activités.

Cassette de plafond

Un environnement confortable optimal où l’esthétique est préservée.

Fonctionnalités
Demande d’achat

Nouvelle cassette avec purification de l’air

L’unité intérieure de type cassette de LG est dotée d’une fonctionnalité de purification de l’air. Elle offre une solution au problème des poussières ultrafines qui nuisent à notre corps. Il s’agit d’un produit haute performance certifié CAC* qui fournit de l’air propre et frais à votre grand espace.

* Certification Air Conditioner. La Korea Air Cleaning Association teste strictement la fonctionnalité de purification de l’air des produits de climatisation et certifie les produits fiables.

Purification de l’air qui élimine jusqu’à 99,9 % des PM1,0

Le puissant filtre de purification de l’air en 4 étapes élimine jusqu’à 99,9 % des PM1,0. De plus, il peut être utilisé de façon semi-permanente, car il suffit de le nettoyer à l’eau au lieu de le changer régulièrement.

* La trousse de purification d’air peut être achetée en option.

Fournit un air sain dans un grand espace

Il s’agit d’une zone de purification de l’air plus grande que la zone de refroidissement. Elle peut couvrir jusqu’à 147 m² pour créer un environnement propre et sain dans divers espaces verticaux, tels que les maternelles, les écoles et les centres commerciaux.

Surveillance de la qualité de l’air

Surveillance en temps réel avec une télécommande sans fil ou filaire, une lampe à panneau à DEL et un téléphone intelligent

Fixation et retrait pratiques

La fixation de la cassette au corps de l’unité intérieure facilite l’installation.

Conception et taille compactes

Nouvelle cassette à 4 directions à conception monobloc. Ses dimensions lui permettent de remplacer une dalle de plafond. Cette unité intérieure mince aux dimensions compactes réduit également les restrictions d’installation dans différents espaces.

Grille à élévation automatique

La grille à élévation automatique permet de nettoyer facilement le filtre grâce à sa structure à 4 points d’attache, à ses fonctions de mise à niveau et de détection d’arrêt automatique et à sa mémoire située au niveau de l’utilisateur.

Commande indépendante des volets

La fonction de volet indépendant emploie des moteurs distincts, ce qui permet de commander les quatre volets indépendamment.

Commande par volet à 6 positions

L’orientation du flux d’air peut être réglée dans 6 positions avec la cassette à 1 direction. Le volet peut également osciller automatiquement de droite à gauche sur 120 degrés.

Hauteur réduite au minimum

La hauteur de la cassette unidirectionnelle est de 132 mm, ce qui la rend parfaite pour les espaces limités.

Installation flexible

L’accès de la cassette à 1 direction aux fins d’inspection ne demande aucun espace de conduit supplémentaire, ce qui réduit la complexité de l’installation.

