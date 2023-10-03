About Cookies on This Site

LBE Standard

La série LBE Standard est livrée avec une conception résistante aux intempéries et est légère et mince, ce qui est parfait pour une utilisation à l’extérieur. Apprenez-en plus su les affichages numériques de LG Canada.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_03_M01_Standard_1538714461919

LBE Standard

La série LBE Standard est raisonnable et offre des performances polyvalentes. Elle est disponible en différentes conceptions créatives et conviviales pour une installation et un entretien aisés.

Gallery
D03_ID-LBE-Standard-01-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554340605051

Conception légère et mince

Chaque boîtier pèse 8,2 kg ou 12,5 kg, avec une profondeur de 68 mm. Cela rend les écrans faciles à installer, minimise les dommages lors de l'installation et réduit les contraintes sur la structure qui les retient.

D04_ID-LBE-Standard-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554340657206

Conception fiable et résistante aux intempéries

L'avant et l'arrière du boîtier de l'appareil sont respectivement certifiés IP65 et IP54, ce qui permet un fonctionnement stable à l'abri des intempéries et des environnements extérieurs dangereux.

D05_ID-LBE-Standard-03-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554340741546

Facilité d'accès à l'avant ou à l'arrière

Le produit offre un accès avant ou arrière, ce qui permet aux clients de choisir en fonction de leur environnement d'installation et de minimiser les limitations d'installation et de maintenance.

* La prise en charge peut différer selon le modèle

D06_ID-LBE-Standard-04-Easy-Maintenace-Fin_1554340781669

Maintenance facile

Les modules d'alimentation et de commande fixés aux boîtiers de l'unité peuvent être facilement retirés, ce qui facilite la résolution des problèmes qui peuvent survenir.

D07_ID-LBE-Standard-05-Easy-Installation-Fin_1554340986506

Installation facile

Divers facteurs comme les aimants en haut
et en bas, les goupilles de positionnement et la facilité de montage et de démontage des écrans par les installateurs du dispositif de verrouillage.

ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_D

Qualité d'image uniforme

Chaque étape de la production est strictement gérée, tandis que l'étalonnage en usine assure une qualité constante entre les unités à DEL. L'écran offre un contenu homogène avec une uniformité de luminosité de 97％.

ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_D

Éclat avec précision des couleurs

Les normes de qualité rigoureuses de LG permettent également aux affichages à DEL de LG de reproduire des couleurs précises, en affichant de façon éclatante les couleurs originales des objets, sans distorsion.

ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_D

Produit sécuritaire certifié RoHS

Avec la certification RoHS, tous les modèles de signalisation à DEL de LG sont des produits respectueux de l'environnement qui n'utilisent pas de matériaux nocifs pour l'environnement et les personnes.

Nom du modèlLBE039DD3DLBE039DD3LBE039DD4DLBE039DD4
Configuration des pixels3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD
Pas de pixel (mm)3.913.913.913.91
Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)128x128128x256128x128128x256
Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)7.5/30.012.0/24.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Accès au serviceAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Min. Luminosité (après calibration)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Température de couleur6,5006,5006,5006,500
Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Uniformité de la luminosité/couleur97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste5,0005,0005,0005,000
Profondeur de traitement (bit)14141414
Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)640660640660
Alimentation électrique (V)100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240
Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*80,00080,00080,00080,000
Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH
Indice IP avant/arrièreIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Les spécifications d’autonomie (demi-luminosité) sont sujettes aux spécifications de l’emballage à DEL.
** Les modèles peuvent varier selon les régions....

Nom du modèleLBE046DD3DLBE046DD3LBE046DD4DLBE046DD4
Configuration des pixels3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD
Pas de pixel (mm)4.634.634.634.63
Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)108x108108x216108x108108x216
Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)7.5/30.012.0/24.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Accès au serviceArrièreArrièreArrièreArrière
Min. Luminosité (après calibration)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Température de couleur6,5006,5006,5006,500
Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Uniformité de la luminosité/couleur97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste5,0005,0005,0005,000
Profondeur de traitement (bit)14141414
Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)640660640660
Alimentation électrique (V)100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240
Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*80,00080,00050,00050,000
Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH
Indice IP avant/arrièreIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Les spécifications d’autonomie (demi-luminosité) sont sujettes aux spécifications de l’emballage à DEL.
** Les modèles peuvent varier selon les régions....

Nom du modèleLBE069DD3DLBE069DD3LBE069DD4DLBE069DD4
Configuration des pixels3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD
Pas de pixel (mm)6.946.946.946.94
Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)72x7272x14472x7272x72
Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)7.5/30.012.0/24.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Accès au serviceArrièreArrièreArrièreArrière
Min. Luminosité (après calibration)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Température de couleur6,5006,5006,5006,500
Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Uniformité de la luminosité/couleur97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste5,0005,0005,0005,000
Profondeur de traitement (bit)14141414
Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)640660640660
Alimentation électrique (V)100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240
Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*80,00080,00080,00080,000
Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH-10 °C à +45°C/< 80％RH
Indice IP avant/arrièreIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Les spécifications d’autonomie (demi-luminosité) sont sujettes aux spécifications de l’emballage à DEL.
** Les modèles peuvent varier selon les régions....