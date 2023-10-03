About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBS DOOH

La série LBS DOOH résiste aux environnements extérieurs nocifs ou aux intempéries, et se distingue même les jours les plus ensoleillés. Jetez-y un coup d’œil dès aujourd’hui.

ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_02_M03_High-Performance-Slim_1554708749332

LBS DOOH

La série LBS à minceur hautement performante est livrée avec un boîtier fin adapté à diverses utilisations extérieures haut de gamme.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
ID-LBS-DOOH-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706871082

Visibilité exceptionnelle

Avec ses 6 000 nits, cet écran ultra brillant excelle à l'extérieur, même à la lumière directe du soleil, captivant instantanément l'attention et diffusant efficacement le contenu.

ID-LBS-DOOH-02-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_15547069216991

LECTURE FLUIDE EN MOUVEMENT DYNAMIQUE

Un taux de rafraîchissement élevé de 4 000 Hz assure une lecture fluide du contenu. L'image sans scintillement empêche les barres noires qui apparaissent lors de la prise de vue vidéo, ainsi que la fatigue oculaire et une vision floue chez les spectateurs.

ID-LBS-DOOH-03-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554337323387

Conception fiable et résistante aux intempéries

L'avant et l'arrière du boîtier de l'appareil sont tous deux certifiés IP66, ce qui permet un fonctionnement stable à l'abri des intempéries et des environnements extérieurs dangereux.

ID-LBS-DOOH-04-Stadium-Front-and-Rear-Serviceability_1554337365098

Facilité d'accès à l'avant et à l'arrière

Ce produit offre à la fois un accès avant et arrière, ce qui permet aux clients de choisir en fonction de leur environnement d'installation et de minimiser les limitations d'installation et d'entretien.

ID-LBS-DOOH-05-Stadium-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554337406643

EXPRESSION DÉTAILLÉE DE LA PROFONDEUR DE COULEUR

Le traitement des couleurs 16 bits permet d'obtenir un niveau de gris plus élevé pour afficher sans distorsion différentes profondeurs et densités de couleurs, ce qui donne un contenu plus réaliste et sophistiqué.

ID-LBS-DOOH-06-Slim-and-Lightweight-Design_1554337475152

Conception mince et légère

Un écran à DEL de 1 m2 ne pèse que 31,3 kg, ce qui permet de garder un jeu complet d'écrans légers et de réduire les contraintes sur la structure qui les supporte.

Nom du modèleLBS062DA1-VLBS062DA3-VLBS083DA1-VLBS083DA3-V
Configuration des pixels3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD
Pas de pixel (mm)6.256.258.338.33
Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)128x256128x25696x19296x192
Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Poids par unité/caisse/mètre carré (kg)40.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.3
Accès au serviceAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Min. Luminosité (après calibration)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Température de couleur3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)160/130160/130160/125160/125
Uniformité de la luminosité/ couleur±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste3,0003,0003,0003,000
Profondeur de traitement (bit)16161616
Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)312/780312/780320/800320/800
Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)609609625625
Alimentation électrique (V)100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240
Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*100,000100,000100,000100,000
Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH
Indice IP avant/arrièreIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Nom du modèleLBS100DA1-VLBS100DA3-V
Configuration des pixels3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD
Pas de pixel (mm)10.0010.00
Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)80x16080x160
Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Poids par unité/caisse/mètre carré (kg)40.0/31.340.0/31.3
Accès au serviceAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Min. Luminosité (après calibration)6,0006,000
Température de couleur3500-85003500-8500
Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)160/115160/115
Uniformité de la luminosité/couleur≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste3,0003,000
Profondeur de traitement (bit)1616
Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)300/750300/750
Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)586586
Alimentation électrique (V)100 à 240100 à 240
Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)4,0004,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*100,000100,000
Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH
Indice IP avant/arrièreIP66/IP66IP66/IP66

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.