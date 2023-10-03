About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBS Stadium

La série Stadium est idéale pour toute utilisation à l’extérieur. Grâce à son écran puissant, elle peut s’adapter à n’importe quel environnement. Apprenez-en plus ci-dessous.

ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_01_M02_Stadium_D

LBS Stadium

La série LBS Stadium se décline en différents formats pour différents types de stades et d'utilisations en plein air. Elle est conçue et construite pour offrir des performances robustes avec une qualité d'image exceptionnelle.

Gallery Features Tech Spec
Gallery
ID-LBS-Stadium-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_M

Visibilité exceptionnelle

Offrant une luminosité puissante de 6 000 nits (personnalisable jusqu'à 8 500 nits), cet écran ultra brillant excelle à l'extérieur, même en plein soleil direct, captivant instantanément l'attention et diffusant efficacement le contenu.

ID-LBS-Stadium-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_D

LECTURE FLUIDE EN MOUVEMENT DYNAMIQUE

Un taux de rafraîchissement élevé de 4 000 Hz assure une lecture fluide. Les images sans scintillement empêchent les barres noires qui apparaissent dans les enregistrements vidéo, ainsi que la fatigue oculaire et la vision floue chez le spectateur.

ID-LBS-Stadium-04-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_D

EXPRESSION DÉTAILLÉE DE LA PROFONDEUR DE COULEUR

Le traitement des couleurs 16 bits permet d'obtenir un niveau de gris plus élevé pour afficher sans distorsion différentes profondeurs et densités de couleurs, ce qui donne un contenu plus réaliste et sophistiqué.

ID-LBS-Stadium-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_D

Conception fiable et résistante aux intempéries

L'avant et l'arrière du boîtier de l'appareil sont respectivement certifiés IP65 et IP54, ce qui permet un fonctionnement stable à l'abri des intempéries et des environnements extérieurs dangereux.
*LBF160DA1D Rear: IP43-certified

ID-LBS-Stadium-05-Front-and-Rear_D

Facilité d'accès à l'avant et à l'arrière

Ce produit offre à la fois un accès avant et arrière, ce qui permet aux clients de choisir en fonction de leur environnement d'installation et de minimiser les limitations d'installation et d'entretien.
*Sauf les modèles LBS060DA1D, LBS060DA3D, LBF160DA1D

ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_D

Qualité d'image uniforme

Chaque étape de la production est strictement gérée, tandis que l'étalonnage en usine assure une qualité constante entre les unités à DEL. L'écran offre un contenu homogène avec une uniformité de luminosité de 97％ .

ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_D

Éclat avec précision des couleurs

Les normes de qualité rigoureuses de LG permettent également aux affichages à DEL de LG de reproduire des couleurs précises, en affichant de façon éclatante les couleurs originales des objets, sans distorsion.

ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_D

Produit sécuritaire certifié RoHS

Avec la certification RoHS, tous les modèles de signalisation à DEL de LG sont des produits respectueux de l'environnement qui n'utilisent pas de matériaux nocifs pour l'environnement et les personnes.

Nom du modèle

LBS060DA1D

LBS060DA3D

LBS080DA1D

LBS080DA3D

Configuration des pixels

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

Pas de pixel (mm)

6.00

6.00

8.00

8.00

Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)

192x128

192x128

192x192

192x192

Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)

1152x768x217

1152x768x217

1536x1536x222

1536x1536x222

Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)

42.0/47.5

42.0/47.5

104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

Accès au service

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Min. Luminosité (après calibration)

6,000

6,000

6,000

6,000

Température de couleur

3500-8500

3500-8500

3500-8500

3500-8500

Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)

160/135

160/135

160/135

160/135

Uniformité de la luminosité/couleur

≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy

≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy

≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy

≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy

Rapport de contraste

3,000

3,000

3,000

3,000

Profondeur de traitement (bit)

16

16

16

16

Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)

240/600

232/580

584/1460

552/1380

Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)

678

656

619

585

Alimentation électrique (V)

100 à 240

100 à 240

100 à 240

100 à 240

Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)

4,000

4,000

4,000

4,000

Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité

-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH

-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH

-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH

-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH

Indice IP avant/arrière

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Nom du modèle

LBS100DA1D

LBS100DA3D

LBS120DA1D

LBS120DA3D

Configuration des pixels

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

Pas de pixel (mm)

10.70

10.70

12.00

12.00

Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)

144x144

144x144

128x128

128x128

Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)

1536x1536x222

1536x1536x222

1536x1536x223

1536x1536x223

Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)

104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

Accès au service

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Min. Luminosité (après calibration)

6,000

6,000

6,000

6,000

Température de couleur

3500-8500

3500-8500

3500-8500

3500-8500

Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)

160/145

160/145

160/125

160/125

Uniformité de la luminosité/couleur

≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy

≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy

≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy

≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy

Rapport de contraste

3,000

3,000

3,000

3,000

Profondeur de traitement (bit)

16

16

16

16

Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)

616/1540

580/1450

620/1550

584/1460

Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)

653

615

657

619

Alimentation électrique (V)

100 à 240

100 à 240

100 à 240

100 à 240

Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)

4,000

4,000

4,000

4,000

Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité

-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH

-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH

-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH

-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH

Indice IP avant/arrière

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Nom du modèleLBS160DA1DLBS160DA3DLBF160DA1DLBB160DA1D2
Configuration des pixels3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD
Pas de pixel (mm)16.0016.0016.0016.00
Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)96x9696x9648x6096x60
Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)1536x1536x2271536x1536x227768x960x2541536x960x215
Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)104.0/44.1104.0/44.140.0/54.371.0/48.1
Accès au serviceAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreDESSUSAvant ou arrière
Min. Luminosité (après calibration)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Température de couleur3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)160/105160/105160/105160/105
Uniformité de la luminosité/couleur≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste3,0003,0003,0003,000
Profondeur de traitement (bit)16161616
Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)620/1550584/1460184/460372/930
Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)657619624631
Alimentation électrique (V)100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240
Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*100,000100,000100,000100,000
Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH-20 °C à +50 °C/< 90％RH
Indice IP avant/arrièreIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.