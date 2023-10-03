About Cookies on This Site

LAC Incurvé

L’écran incurvé est parfait pour une utilisation à l’intérieur, car il s’adapte à la surface sur laquelle il est fixé, offrant ainsi une qualité d’image parfaite. Apprenez-en plus maintenant.

ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_05_M02_Curved_D

LAC Incurvé

La série LAC Incurvé supporte les formats courbes concaves et convexes. Elle est très flexible, ultramince, ultralégère, super légère et dispose d'une DEL entièrement noire.

Gallery
ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_D

Souplesse de conception

Chaque boîtier peut être ajusté jusqu'à 20 degrés avec cinq angles et supporte une courbure allant jusqu'à 1 430 R, offrant ainsi une conception véritablement incurvée. Seulement 18 panneaux sont nécessaires pour construire un écran circulaire d'un diamètre de 2,864 m.

ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_D

Haute luminosité de 1 200 nits

Installé dans une grande salle avec éclairage naturel ou intérieur, ce produit à haute luminosité capte immédiatement l'attention du public et transmet efficacement votre message.

ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_D

Conception sécurisée IP30

Bien qu'il soit conçu pour une utilisation à l'intérieur, ce produit de classe IP30 offre une durabilité extraordinaire. La classe IP30 offre une protection contre l'infiltration de solides de Φ2,5 mm ou plus (p. ex. vis) pour le boîtier de l'unité à DEL.

ID-LAC-Curved-04-Front-or-Rear-Fin_D

Facilité d'accès à l'avant ou à l'arrière

Le produit offre un accès avant ou arrière, ce qui permet aux clients de choisir en fonction de leur environnement d'installation et de minimiser les limitations d'installation et de maintenance.

ID-LAC-Curved-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_D

Modules d'alimentation et de contrôle connectables

Les modules d'alimentation et de commande fixés aux boîtiers de l'unité peuvent être facilement retirés, ce qui facilite la résolution des problèmes qui peuvent survenir.

ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_D

Connexion magnétique simple

La connexion magnétique est utilisée pour la fixation et l'entretien facile avec une goupille de positionnement entre deux unités.

ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_D

Qualité d'image uniforme

Chaque étape de la production est strictement gérée, tandis que l'étalonnage en usine assure une qualité constante entre les unités à DEL. L'écran offre un contenu homogène avec une uniformité de luminosité de 97%.

ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_D

Éclat avec précision des couleurs

Les normes de qualité rigoureuses de LG permettent également aux affichages à DEL de LG de reproduire des couleurs précises, en affichant de façon éclatante les couleurs originales des objets, sans distorsion.

ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_D

Produit sécuritaire certifié RoHS

Avec la certification RoHS, tous les modèles de signalisation à DEL de LG sont des produits respectueux de l'environnement qui n'utilisent pas de matériaux nocifs pour l'environnement et les personnes.

Nom du modèle

LAC025DD3

LAC029DD3

Configuration des pixels

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

Pas de pixel (mm)

2.50

2.97

Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)

200x200

168x168

Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)

500x500x84

500x500x84

Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)

8.9/35.6

8.9/35.6

Accès au service

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Min. Luminosité (après calibration)

1,200

1,200

Température de couleur

6,500

6,500

Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)

160/160

160/160

Uniformité de la luminosité

97％

97％

Uniformité de la couleur

±0.003CxCy

±0.003CxCy

Rapport de contraste

5,000

5,000

Profondeur de traitement (bit)

13

13

Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)

50/150

50/150

Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)

600

600

Alimentation électrique (V)

100 à 240

100 à 240

Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)

1,920

1,920

Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*

80,000

80,000

Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité

-10° à +45°/0~80％RH

-10° à +45°/0~80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Nom du modèle

LAC039DD3

Configuration des pixels

3 dans 1 SMD

Pas de pixel (mm)

3.91

Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)

128x128

Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)

500x500x84

Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)

8.9/35.6

Accès au service

Avant ou arrière

Min. Luminosité (après calibration)

1,200

Température de couleur

6,500

Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)

160/160

Uniformité de la luminosité

97％

Uniformité de la couleur

±0.003CxCy

Rapport de contraste

5,000

Profondeur de traitement (bit)

14

Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)

50/150

Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)

600

Alimentation électrique (V)

100 à 240

Alimentation électrique (V)

3840

Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*

80,000

Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité

-10° à +45°/0~80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.