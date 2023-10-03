About Cookies on This Site

LAE Standard

La norme LAE est polyvalente à l’intérieur grâce à sa conception compacte. Elle offre un affichage accrocheur qui remplit la pièce de sa présence. Découvrez-en plus ci-dessous.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_1522041793695

LAE Standard

La série LAE Standard est raisonnable et offre des performances polyvalentes. Elle est disponible en différentes conceptions créatives et conviviales pour une installation et un entretien aisés.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
M03_ID-LAE-Standard-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness-Mobile_full_1554702127649

Haute luminosité de 1 200 nits

Installé dans une salle éclairée par un éclairage naturel ou intérieur, ce produit à haute luminosité capte immédiatement l'attention de l'auditoire et transmet efficacement votre message.

M04_ID-LAE-Standard-02-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design-Mobile_1554422673407

Conception légère et mince

Chaque boîtier pèse 8,2 kg et 12,5 kg, avec une profondeur de 68 mm. Minces et légers, les écrans sont faciles à installer, ce qui minimise les dommages lors de l'installation. Un jeu complet d'écrans à DEL est toujours léger, ce qui réduit la tension sur la structure qui supporte les écrans.

M05_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation-Mobile_1554422708706

Installation facile

Divers facteurs comme les aimants en haut et en bas, les goupilles de positionnement et la facilité de montage et de démontage des écrans par les installateurs du dispositif de verrouillage .

M06_ID-LAE-Standard-04-Front-or-Rear-Mobile_1554422919674

Fonctionnalité et entretien avant ou arrière

Le produit offre un accès avant ou arrière, ce qui permet aux clients de choisir en fonction de leur environnement d'installation et de minimiser les limitations d'installation et de maintenance.

M07_ID-LAE-Standard-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin-Mobile_1554423035603

Modules d'alimentation et de contrôle connectables

Les modules d'alimentation et de commande fixés aux boîtiers de l'unité peuvent être facilement retirés, ce qui facilite la résolution des problèmes qui peuvent survenir.

D08_ID-LAE-Standard-06-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal_Power-Redundancy_1554423078105

Fonctionnement fiable avec redondance du signal

Avec un contrôleur supplémentaire, si l'une des unités à DEL (ou un contrôleur principal) tombe en panne, un contrôleur de secours s'active, évitant ainsi une erreur d'extinction d'écran. Cette fonction est appelée redondance du signal*.

* Optionnel

ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_M

Qualité d'image uniforme

Chaque étape de la production est strictement gérée, tandis que l'étalonnage en usine assure une qualité constante entre les unités à DEL. L'écran offre un contenu homogène avec une uniformité de luminosité de 97%.

ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_D

Éclat avec précision des couleurs

Les normes de qualité rigoureuses de LG permettent également aux affichages à DEL de LG de reproduire des couleurs précises, en affichant de façon éclatante les couleurs originales des objets, sans distorsion.

ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_D

Produit sécuritaire certifié RoHS

Avec la certification RoHS, tous les modèles de signalisation à DEL de LG sont des produits respectueux de l'environnement qui n'utilisent pas de matériaux nocifs pour l'environnement et les personnes.

Nom du modèle

LAE029DD3DE

LAE029DD3E

Configuration des pixels

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

Pas de pixel (mm)

2.97

2.97

Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)

168x168

168x336

Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)

500x500x68

500x1000x68

Poids par unité caisse/mètre carré(kg)

10.0/40.0

15.5/31.0

Accès au service

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Min. Luminosité (après calibration)

1,200

1,200

Température de couleur

6,500

6,500

Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)

160/160

160/160

Uniformité de la luminosité

97％

97％

Uniformité de la couleur

±0.003CxCy

±0.003CxCy

Rapport de contraste

5,000

5,000

Profondeur de traitement (bit)

13

13

Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)

53/160

110/330

Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)

640

660

Alimentation électrique (V)

100 à 240

100 à 240

Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)

1,920

1,920

Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*

80,000

80,000

Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité

-10° à +45°/0~80％RH

-10° à +45°/0~80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Nom du modèle

LAE039DD3D

LAE039DD3

Configuration des pixels

3 dans 1 SMD

3 dans 1 SMD

Pas de pixel (mm)

3.91

3.91

Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)

128x128

128x256

Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)

500x500x68

500x1000x68

Poids par unité caisse/mètre carré(kg)

8.2/32.8

12.5/25.0

Accès au service

Avant ou arrière

Avant ou arrière

Min. Luminosité (après calibration)

1,200

1,200

Température de couleur

6,500

6,500

Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)

160/160

160/160

Uniformité de la luminosité

97％

97％

Uniformité de la couleur

±0.003CxCy

±0.003CxCy

Rapport de contraste

5,000

5,000

Profondeur de traitement (bit)

14

14

Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)

53/160

110/330

Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)

600

660

Alimentation électrique (V)

100 à 240

100 à 240

Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)

3,840

3,840

Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*

80,000

80,000

Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité

-10° à +45°/0~80％RH

-10° à +45°/0~80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.