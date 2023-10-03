About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi V Water IV

Découvrez le système de climatisation Multi V Water IV de LG qui utilise l’eau pour rafraîchir votre maison. Qu’il s’agisse de solutions d’affichage en passant par la climatisation et les solutions énergétiques qui accroissent l’efficacité de vos accessoires. Contactez LG aujourd’hui.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_01

MULTI V Water IV

Système d'alimentation en eau hautement efficace et économique avec flexibilité d'installation

Fonctionnalités Application de la solution
Fonctionnalités
Demande d’achat
MULTI_V_Water_IV_02_FR_re

Système économique et à haut rendement

Reposant sur la méthode du refroidissement à eau, le MULTI V Water IV optimise les performances et assure un excellent échange de chaleur dans les immeubles de grande hauteur, permettant ainsi d'économiser l'électricité.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_03

Compresseur à convertisseur LG de 4ème génération

Le MULTI V Water IV comporte un compresseur à spirale à convertisseur à haut rendement avec une plage de fréquences de 15 à 150 Hz. Il améliore les performances avec moins de vibrations et de bruit.

vitesse du compresseur étendue

La réaction rapide augmente le rendement à charge partielle.

Gestion intelligente l'huile

L’huile est récupérée au besoin, ce qui augmente le confort et la fiabilité du compresseur.

HiPOR™

L’huile retourne dans le compresseur, ce qui élimine les pertes d’énergie et accroît l’efficacité.

Taille compacte

La conception optimale de l’unité extérieure légère permet de les empiler l'une sur l'autre, ce qui permet un gain d’espace de 50 ％.

Léger

Facile à transporter et à installer grâce à la réduction de 13 ％ des dimensions et de 15 ％ du poids total.

Contrôle de débit d'eau variable (facultatif)

MULTI_V_Water_IV_07_FR

Haut rendement peu importe les conditions externes

Système d'alimentation en eau hautement efficace et économique avec flexibilité d'installation

VRF_Multi-V-Water-IV_08_CA-FR_Re

Le MULTI V Water IV est une solution adaptée pour

MULTI V Water IV Line Up1

MULTI V Water IV Line Up

Air_Solution_03

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous communiquerons avec vous rapidement.

Nous contacter EN SAVOIR PLUS