Multi V Water S

Découvrez le système de climatisation Multi V Water S de LG qui utilise l’eau pour rafraîchir votre maison. Contactez LG pour trouver le bon produit pour vous.

MULTI_V_Water_S_01

MULTI V Water S

Système d'alimentation en eau hautement efficace et facile à installer.

Fonctionnalités Application de la solution
Fonctionnalités
Demande d’achat
MULTI_V_Water_S_02_FR_re

Meilleur rendement de refroidissement et chauffage

VRF_Multi-V-Water-S_03_CA-FR_Re

Tuyauterie longue pour une conception souple

Taille compacte

L’unité extérieure peut être installée dans une armoire, pas nécessairement sur un toit ou dans un espace dédié. Elle convient aux applications en espace réduit, comme les magasins de centre-ville et les centres commerciaux.

MULTI-V-Water-S_05_CA-FR_Re

Le MULTI V Water S est une solution adaptée pour

Air_Solution_03

