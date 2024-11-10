Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go PK3

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG XBOOM Go PK3

PK3

LG XBOOM Go PK3

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • System

    Breitband

  • Gesamtleistung

    16 Watt

BLUETOOTH AUDIO FORMATE

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • Apt-X

    Ja

KLANGMODI TUNED BY MERIDIAN

  • Enhanced Bass

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • Dual Play (Stereobetrieb) mit zwei PK Modellen

    Ja

  • Verbindung mit zwei Bluetoothgeräten

    Ja

  • Freisprecheinrichtung

    Ja

  • Sprachbefehle für Siri oder Google Assistant falls Dienst auf Mobiltelefon aktiviert

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    1x

STROMVERSORGUNG

  • Spielzeit bei voll aufgeladenem Akku

    ca. 20 Stunden bei 50% Lautstärke ohne Lichteffekt

  • Akkukapazität

    10400 mAh

  • USB-C Ladekabel liegt bei

    Ja (60cm Kabel)

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHT

  • Speaker L x B x H (mm)

    182 x 82 x 82

  • Gewicht (kg)

    0.75

SONSTIGES

  • Wasser geschützt laut IPX Norm

    IPX 7

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

