Side-by-Side | 540l Nutzinhalt | Platinum-Silber | kein Festwasseranschluss
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Bauart
Side-by-Side
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A+
-
Energieverbrauch in 365 Tagen
463 kWh
-
Farbe
Platinum Silber
NUTZINHALT(L)
-
Gesamt
540
-
Kühlbereich
362
-
Gefrierbereich
178
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Netto
115
-
mit Verpackung
125
FEATURES
-
Klimaklasse
SN-T
-
Geräuschpegel (dB)
39
-
Abtauverfahren
Total No Frost
-
Anzahl der Aussentüren
2
AUSSTATTUNG
-
Linear Kompressor™ (Super Leise)
Ja
-
Display
Digitales Touchdisplay
-
Magic Crisper
Ja
-
Bioshield (Türdichtung antibakteriell wirksam)
Ja
-
Fresh 0° Zone
Ja
-
Großer Eis-Wasserspender
Ja
-
Innenbeleuchtung
LED
-
Total No Frost
Ja
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Ja
-
Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender
Ja
-
Soft-Touch-Barfach
Ja
-
No Plumbing
Ja
-
Umluftkühlung (Multi-Air Flow)
Ja
-
Schnellgefrierfunktion
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(CM)
-
Produkt (B x H x T)
89,4 x 175,6 x 72,3
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
