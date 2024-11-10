We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nexus 5X Android Smartphone mit 5,2 Zoll Full HD Display, 12,3 MP Kamera und Fingerabdrucksensor
Nexus 5X Android Smartphone mit 5,2 Zoll Full HD Display, 12,3 MP Kamera und Fingerabdrucksensor
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
Carbon, Quartz, Ice
-
Netzwerk
LTE, HSDPA+, UMTS, Edge, GSM
-
Band
GSM 850/900/1800/1900; UMTS 850/900/1900/2100; LTE 800/1800/2600
-
Betriebssystem
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
2 GB
-
HD Voice
Ja
AKKU
-
Batterie
2.700 mAh
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
bis zu 400 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (min)
bis zu 540 Min.
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
147 x 72,6 x 7,9 mm
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
136
DISPLAY
-
Typ
Full HD Display
-
Größe
5,2"
-
Auflösung
1920 x 1080
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
12,3
-
Zoom
8fach digital
-
Blitz
LED
-
Front-Kamera (MP)
5
-
Features
4K Videoaufnahme, Slow Motion Videofunktion
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16 oder 32 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Nein
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.2
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Video Recording
4K (30fps)
-
FM Radio
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur