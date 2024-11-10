Nexus 5X Android Smartphone mit 5,2 Zoll Full HD Display, 12,3 MP Kamera und Fingerabdrucksensor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    Carbon, Quartz, Ice

  • Netzwerk

    LTE, HSDPA+, UMTS, Edge, GSM

  • Band

    GSM 850/900/1800/1900; UMTS 850/900/1900/2100; LTE 800/1800/2600

  • Betriebssystem

    Android 6.0 Marshmallow

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    2 GB

  • HD Voice

    Ja

AKKU

  • Batterie

    2.700 mAh

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    bis zu 400 Std.

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    bis zu 540 Min.

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    147 x 72,6 x 7,9 mm

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    136

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Full HD Display

  • Größe

    5,2"

  • Auflösung

    1920 x 1080

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    12,3

  • Zoom

    8fach digital

  • Blitz

    LED

  • Front-Kamera (MP)

    5

  • Features

    4K Videoaufnahme, Slow Motion Videofunktion

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    16 oder 32 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Nein

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4.2

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 high speed

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

  • Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA

    Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Video Recording

    4K (30fps)

  • FM Radio

    Ja

