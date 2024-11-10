We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D-Blu-ray-Player mit Premium Contents und Unterstützung externer Festplatten
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkttyp
3D Blu-ray-Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
Ja
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Ja
-
Netzspannung
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch im Stand-by
0,5 Watt
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
12 Watt
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB
Ja
-
HDMI 1.4 Ausgang
Ja
-
Optischer/koaxialer Digitalausgang
Nein/Ja
-
LAN Anschluss
Ja
AV WIEDERGABEFORMATE
-
MKV
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD MA
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV 3D
Ja
ZUSÄTZLICHE FUNKTIONEN
-
Wireless Lan
Nein
-
Smart TV
Ja
CONVENIENCE
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
