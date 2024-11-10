Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5kW Luft/Wasser Monobloc Wärmepumpe
Produktinformationsblatt

Eigenschaften

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Support

Produktinformationsblatt
HM051M

(0)
THERMA V Monobloc

THERMA V Monobloc

LG ist Anbieter der kompakten Wärmepumpen-Komplettlösung THERMA V Monobloc.
Kältemittelleitungen sind nicht nötig, da das Aussengerät nur über Wasserleitungen angeschlossen wird, was zu einer einfacheren und schnelleren Installation führt.

Wie THERMA V Monobloc funktioniert

Wie THERMA V Monobloc funktioniert

Wärme, die von der Ausseneinheit durch den Wärmeaustausch mit Aussenluft erzeugt wird, wird auf die Inneneinheit übertragen, um Heizungswärme und Warmwasser bereitzustellen.
Komplettlösung

Komplettlösung

Als Heizungskomplettlösung besteht die Ausseneinheit der THERMA V Monobloc aus 4 Hauptkomponenten*.
Da die Kältemittelleitungen wegfallen, ist die Installation einfacher und schneller.
Darüber hinaus kann der Installateur die Wasserpumpe durch simples Öffnen der Fronttür austauschen.
Energieeffizient dank Invertertechnologie

Energieeffizient dank Invertertechnologie

LG verfügt über umfangreiches Know-how zu Kompressoren und Motoren, was den Kern der Energieeffizienz bildet. Die Invertertechnologie von LG reduziert Energiekosten durch Optimierung der Leistung, indem nur die für den Betrieb erforderliche Energie genutzt wird.

Angenehmes Heizen durch wetterabhängigen Betrieb

Angenehmes Heizen durch wetterabhängigen Betrieb

Im wetterabhängigen Betrieb gleicht sich die Wasseraustrittstemperatur automatisch der Aussentemperatur an. Wenn die Aussentemperatur sinkt, wird die Heizleistung für das Gebäude automatisch erhöht, um die stets gleiche Raumtemperatur beizubehalten.

Schnell & zuverlässig Heizen dank Smart Sensor

Schnell & zuverlässig Heizen dank Smart Sensor

Der einzigartige Smart Sensor von LG mit Druck- und Temperaturregelung erfasst den Druck direkt und ermöglicht so ein schnelleres und genaueres Reagieren auf Schwankungen.

Notbetrieb

Notbetrieb

Selbst im Fall eines plötzlichen Geräteausfalles setzt THERMA V die laufende Wärmeerzeugung fort, bis eine ordnungsgemässe Wartung stattfindet. Bei Störungen an den Kreislauf betreffenden Teilen, springt die elektrische Heizung ein um den Heizbetrieb aufrechtzuerhalten.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

MONOBLOC(AUSSENGERÄT)

  • Heizleistung - Heizen (A7/W35) - kW

    4.99

  • Heizleistung - Heizen (A2/W35) - kW

    4.24

  • Heizleistung - Heizen (A-2/W35) - kW

    4.19

  • Heizleistung - Heizen (A-7/W35) - kW

    4.07

  • Heizleistung - Kühlen (A35/W18) - kW

    4.99

  • Stromaufnahme - Heizen (A7/W35) - kW

    1.13

  • Stromaufnahme - Heizen (A2/W35) - kW

    1.25

  • Stromaufnahme - Heizen (A-2/W35) - kW

    1.20

  • Stromaufnahme - Heizen (A-7/W35) - kW

    1.48

  • Stromaufnahme - Kühlen (A35/W18) - kW

    1.38

  • COP - Heizen(A7/W35)

    4.41

  • COP - Heizen (A2/W35)

    3.39

  • COP - Heizen (A-2/W35)

    3.49

  • COP - Heizen (A-7/W35)

    2.75

  • EER - Kühlen (A35/W18)

    3.61

  • Gewicht - Kg

    97

  • Schalldruckpegel (Heizen) - dB(A)

    51

  • Außentemperatur Betriebsbereich - Heizen - °C

    -20 ~ 30

  • Außentemperatur Betriebsbereich - Kühlen - °C

    5 ~ 48

  • Vorlauftemperatur Betriebsbereich - Heizen - °C

    15 ~ 57

  • Vorlauftemperatur Betriebsbereich - Kühlen - °C

    6 ~ 35

  • Heizwasseranschluß - Rücklauf - mm(Zoll)

    PT 25,4 (1”) IG

  • Heizwasseranschluß - Vorlauf - mm(Zoll)

    PT 25,4 (1”) IG

  • Elektrischer Heizstab - Stromversorgung - P/V/Hz

    1 / 220-240 / 50

  • Elektrischer Heizstab - Heizleistung - kW

    4

  • Mindestvolumenstrom - l/min

    Min. 15

  • Max. Wasserdruck - bar

    6

  • Stromversorgung - P/V/Hz

    1 / 220-240 / 50

  • empfohlene Absicherung - A

    16

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

