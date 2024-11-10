Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TWINWash™

Geschichte
Nutzung
Installation

Familiengesundheit1

Familiengesundheit

Das getrennte Waschen von Kleidung erhält die Gesundheit Ihrer Familie. Die TWINWash™ wäscht in zwei Maschinen zwei separate Waschladungen gleichzeitig.

Unterwäsche und Schmutziges trennen

Wie reinigt man Unterwäsche und schmutzige Trikots gleichzeitig und vor allem hygienisch rein?

Empfindliche Babykleidung

 

Ich wasche Baby- und Erwachsenenkleidung separat, aber die vielen Waschgänge finde ich sehr anstrengend.

Nie mehr fusselnde Handtücher

 

Warum fusseln Handtücher mehr, wenn sie zusammen mit Kleidung gewaschen werden?

D04-01_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_02_5_Underwear_D_16012019

D04-02_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_02_6_baby_D_15012019

D04-03_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_02_7_Towel_D_15012019

Farbschutz1

Farbschutz

Beim Waschen verschiedenfarbiger Textilien müssen Sie sich nicht mehr um Ent- und Verfärbungen sorgen. Mit der TWINWash™ waschen Sie weisse und farbige Kleidung gleichzeitig, aber separat.

Weisses bleibt weiss, Buntes bunt

Das Waschen von Weiss- und Buntwäsche mit einer herkömmlichen Waschmaschine ist umständlich und zeitaufwendig.

D07_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_03_3_ColorCare_D_16012019

Faserschutz1

Faserschutz

Die TWINWash™ bietet passend zu den jeweiligen Textilien verschiedene Waschmodi. Sie reinigt zwei Waschladungen gleichzeitig und minimiert Beschädigung an Ihrer Kleidung.

D09-01_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_04_2_Wool_D_15012019

D09-02_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_04_3_Slik_D_16012019

D09-03_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_04_4_Beads_D_15012019

*Das anerkannte Testinstitut wfk hat das Handwaschprogramm der LG TWINWash Mini untersucht und seine Wirksamkeit bestätigt.

Energieverbrauch1

Energieverbrauch

Nie mehr warten, bis sich Wäsche angesammelt hat. Und keine Sorgen mehr wegen des Energieverbrauchs. Waschen Sie kleine Mengen einfach in der Minimaschine.

D11-01_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_05_2_Workout_D_15012019

D11-02_Global_TWINWash24_2018_Feature_Usage_05_3_Stain_D_15012019

Mit TWINWash™ Mini erhältlich1

Kompatibilität

Mit TWINWash™ Mini erhältlich

Plus eine TWINWash™ Mini ganz nach Ihren Wünschen, passend zu Ihrem Lebensstil und Ihrer Einrichtung. Sparen Sie Zeit und Geld in Ihrem geschäftigen Leben.