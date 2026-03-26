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Smart TV LG OLED evo AI 4K C6 2026 83 pouces

Smart TV LG OLED evo AI 4K C6 2026 83 pouces

OLED83C67LA
Vue avant de Smart TV LG OLED evo AI 4K C6 2026 83 pouces OLED83C67LA
La LG OLED evo AI C6 présentée en vue avant et latérale met en valeur un écran de 83 pouces avec un écran de 1 842 mm de large, une hauteur globale de 1 055 mm et une profondeur ultra-fine de 52,9 mm sans pied.
La LG OLED evo AI C6 est dotée de la technologie Hyper Radiant Color Tech, offrant un noir parfait, une couleur parfaite, un écran 3,2 fois plus lumineux et un processeur alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 avec moteur Dual AI.
LG OLED evo AI C6 avec Brightness Booster Pro montre une scène sombre où des particules brillantes entourent une silhouette de cerf, offrant une luminosité de pic jusqu’à 3,2 fois plus intense avec une luminance plus élevée et des détails plus nets.
LG OLED evo AI G6 montre une scène planète et étoiles à écran partagé, comparant un écran mat anti-glare à son écran Noir parfait et couleur parfaite pour une qualité d’image plus claire sous n’importe quelle lumière, pris en charge par la certification UL et les certifications Intertek pour le volume et la fidélité des couleurs.
Le processeur alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 de la TV LG OLED evo C6 AI brille sous la lumière violette et bleue sur une carte de circuit imprimé sombre, mettant en valeur le moteur Dual AI et délivrant des capacités NPU jusqu’à 5,6 fois plus rapides, un processeur 50 % plus rapide et des performances GPU 70 % plus élevées.
Le badge lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle reconnaît la recherche Multi-AI avec Google Gemini et Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI C6 est doté d’un hub AI pour la personnalisation, avec une icône AI au-dessus d’une télécommande entourée d’étiquettes pour la recherche multi-IA, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID avec My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard et AI Sound Wizard.
Le LG Shield, appliqué à LG OLED evo AI C6, est présenté avec un logo LG Shield au centre, des icônes de sécurité ci-dessous et un badge du lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 ci-dessus, représentant la protection des données et du système.
LG OLED evo AI C6 pour un gameplay imbattable en 4K 165Hz montre un jeu de course à grande vitesse avec une monoplace de course jaune en mouvement, texte en gras « GAGNEZ » à l'écran, avec les logos NVIDIA G-SYNC et AMD FreeSync Premium visibles en haut de l’écran.
LG OLED evo AI C6 est fixé au mur dans un espace de vie élégant, avec un design ultra fin avec des cadres étroits et affiche un paysage urbain au bord de la rivière au coucher du soleil à l’écran.
Vue avant de Smart TV LG OLED evo AI 4K C6 2026 83 pouces OLED83C67LA
La LG OLED evo AI C6 présentée en vue avant et latérale met en valeur un écran de 83 pouces avec un écran de 1 842 mm de large, une hauteur globale de 1 055 mm et une profondeur ultra-fine de 52,9 mm sans pied.
La LG OLED evo AI C6 est dotée de la technologie Hyper Radiant Color Tech, offrant un noir parfait, une couleur parfaite, un écran 3,2 fois plus lumineux et un processeur alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 avec moteur Dual AI.
LG OLED evo AI C6 avec Brightness Booster Pro montre une scène sombre où des particules brillantes entourent une silhouette de cerf, offrant une luminosité de pic jusqu’à 3,2 fois plus intense avec une luminance plus élevée et des détails plus nets.
LG OLED evo AI G6 montre une scène planète et étoiles à écran partagé, comparant un écran mat anti-glare à son écran Noir parfait et couleur parfaite pour une qualité d’image plus claire sous n’importe quelle lumière, pris en charge par la certification UL et les certifications Intertek pour le volume et la fidélité des couleurs.
Le processeur alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 de la TV LG OLED evo C6 AI brille sous la lumière violette et bleue sur une carte de circuit imprimé sombre, mettant en valeur le moteur Dual AI et délivrant des capacités NPU jusqu’à 5,6 fois plus rapides, un processeur 50 % plus rapide et des performances GPU 70 % plus élevées.
Le badge lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle reconnaît la recherche Multi-AI avec Google Gemini et Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI C6 est doté d’un hub AI pour la personnalisation, avec une icône AI au-dessus d’une télécommande entourée d’étiquettes pour la recherche multi-IA, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID avec My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard et AI Sound Wizard.
Le LG Shield, appliqué à LG OLED evo AI C6, est présenté avec un logo LG Shield au centre, des icônes de sécurité ci-dessous et un badge du lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 ci-dessus, représentant la protection des données et du système.
LG OLED evo AI C6 pour un gameplay imbattable en 4K 165Hz montre un jeu de course à grande vitesse avec une monoplace de course jaune en mouvement, texte en gras « GAGNEZ » à l'écran, avec les logos NVIDIA G-SYNC et AMD FreeSync Premium visibles en haut de l’écran.
LG OLED evo AI C6 est fixé au mur dans un espace de vie élégant, avec un design ultra fin avec des cadres étroits et affiche un paysage urbain au bord de la rivière au coucher du soleil à l’écran.

Fonctionnalités principales

  • La technologie Hyper Radiant Color Tech, une technologie OLED de nouvelle génération pour un niveau de qualité d’image supérieur
  • Luminosité de pic 3,2 fois supérieure avec processeur alpha 11 AI Gen3, pour des détails et des hautes lumières éclatants
  • Le noir parfait et la couleur parfaite garantissent un contraste plus profond et des couleurs éclatantes et précises sous n’importe quelle lumière.
  • Jusqu’à 165Hz en 4K avec compatibilité G-SYNC et FreeSync Premium pour un jeu sans déchirure et gagnant
  • webOS primé offre des expériences d’IA avancées, optimisées par Google Gemini et Microsoft Copilot, désormais sécurisées par LG Shield
Plus
Badge lauréat des du prix de l’innovation CES 2026 dans la catégorie Cybersécurité pour LG Shield

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2026

Badge lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle pour Multi-AI

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2026

Architecture multi-IA

Badge AVForums Editor’s Choice en tant que meilleur système de Smart TV pour 8 années consécutives, y compris 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Meilleur système Smart TV 2025/26

« 8 ans en tant que meilleur système de Smart TV »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

Pourquoi choisir la LG OLED evo C6 ?

LG OLED evo AI C6 doté de couleurs ultra-radieuses, noir parfait, couleur parfaite, écran 3,2 fois plus lumineux et processeur alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 avec moteur Dual AI.

Technologie de couleurs ultra-radieuses

La LG OLED evo AI C6, avec le noir parfait et la couleur parfaite, montre une scène planétaire divisée contrastant des noirs plus faibles à gauche avec des détails plus clairs, des noirs plus profonds et une expression de couleurs plus éclatantes à droite.

Noir parfait et couleur parfaite

LG OLED evo AI C6 pour un gameplay imbattable en 4K 165Hz montre un jeu de course à grande vitesse avec une monoplace de course jaune en mouvement, texte en gras « GAGNEZ » à l'écran, avec les logos NVIDIA G-SYNC et AMD FreeSync Premium visibles en haut de l’écran.

Jeu imbattable en 4K 165Hz

LG OLED evo AI C6 avec webOS multi-IA primé est présenté sur un arrière-plan sombre avec les logos Microsoft Copilot et Google Gemini, indiquant la prise en charge des services liés à l’IA accessibles via l’interface TV.

webOS multi-IA primé

LG OLED evo AI C6 est doté d’un hub IA pour la personnalisation, avec un symbole AI au-dessus d’une télécommande entourée d’étiquettes pour la recherche multi-IA, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID avec My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard et AI Sound Wizard.

Hub IA pour personnalisation

L’emblème LG Shield est affiché sur un arrière-plan sombre avec des icônes de sécurité, mettant en évidence la protection de webOS pour la confidentialité, la sécurité des données et l’intégrité du système.

Sécurisé par LG Shield

Qu’est-ce que Hyper Radiant Color Tech ?

Hyper Radiant Color Tech est notre technologie OLED de nouvelle génération qui améliore chaque aspect de la qualité d’image à un niveau entièrement nouveau. Elle offre une luminosité incomparable, un noir parfait et des couleurs parfaites dans n’importe quelle lumière, tout en préservant des visuels 4K époustouflants grâce à notre meilleur processeur alpha 11 AI Gen3. Découvrez OLED comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu : voyez la différence, ressentez la brillance et découvrez une nouvelle norme en matière de visionnage.

Brightness Booster Pro

Comment la LG OLED evo C6 offre-t-elle une qualité d’image supérieure ?

Entrez dans la nouvelle génération d’OLED avec la LG OLED evo C6. Brightness Booster améliore chaque image avec une luminosité accrue, tandis que le processeur alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 garantit des détails et une précision raffinés. Profitez de visuels plus lumineux, ancrés par le noir parfait qui maintient la profondeur dans toutes les conditions d’éclairage et la couleur parfaite certifiée pour un volume de couleur et une fidélité à 100 %. OLED evo C6 : conçu pour offrir des performances d’image constantes et de haute qualité dans la plupart des conditions de vision, lumineuses ou sombres..1)

LG OLED evo AI C6 avec Brightness Booster Pro montre une scène sombre où des particules brillantes entourent une silhouette de cerf, offrant une luminosité de pic jusqu’à 3,2 fois plus intense avec une luminance plus élevée et des détails plus nets.

Amplificateur de luminosité Pro

3,2 fois plus lumineux, offrant une brillance OLED améliorée

Le nouvel algorithme de stimulation de la lumière et l’architecture de contrôle de la lumière du processeur alpha 11 AI Gen3 offrent une luminosité maximale jusqu’à X3,2, révélant des hautes lumières plus vives et des détails plus clairs.3)

"Anti-Glare matte display Perfect Black & Perfect Color display"

LG OLED evo AI C6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

LG OLED evo AI C6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

Eyesafe-verified to reduce blue light, every frame stays easy on your eyes4)

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

Ultimate 4K picture quality with LG’s most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 takes OLED performance beyond limits, precisely controlling 8.3 million self-lit pixels - now even more powerful with Dual AI Engine. Going beyond a single AI engine, this advanced processing refines sharpness and texture simultaneously, delivering 4K picture quality that is sharper and more natural.5)

LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

Pourquoi choisir LG AI TV ?

LG AI TV optimise l’image et le son tout en rendant chaque jour plus simple grâce au hub AI personnalisé

Remasterisation HDR IA

Améliorez chaque image pour une qualité HDR

L’IA optimise automatiquement les couleurs, la luminosité et le contraste et élève la qualité d’image SDR aux niveaux HDR pour des visuels plus riches et plus réalistes.

Découvrez 3 avantages remarquables de l’AI Hub

Recherche multi-IA avancée avec Google Gemini et Microsoft Copilot

Dites simplement ce que vous recherchez, puis sélectionnez le modèle d’IA qui vous convient le mieux. Le système se connecte à plusieurs modèles d’IA pour fournir des résultats plus larges et plus pertinents.9)

Obtenez des recommandations et des informations de contenu personnalisées

AI Concierge suggère du contenu et des mises à jour adaptés à vos centres d’intérêt. In This Scene fournit des recommandations et des informations pertinentes basées sur ce que vous regardez, tandis que l’IA générative permet de rechercher et de créer des images.10)

LG AI TV reconnaît votre voix et vous dirige vers My Page spécialement conçue pour vous !

Sur My Page, vous pouvez tout voir en un coup d’œil, de la météo, du calendrier et des widgets à vos résultats sportifs préférés.11)

Le badge du lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 est présenté sur un fond sombre. L’architecture multi-IA est reconnue dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle.

Le badge du lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 est présenté sur un fond sombre. L’architecture multi-IA est reconnue dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle.

webOS multi-IA primé

webOS primé désormais sécurisé par LG Shield

Le badge AVForums Editor’s Choice est affiché sur un fond sombre pour LG webOS 25, nommé Meilleur système de Smart TV 2025/2026.

Le badge AVForums Editor’s Choice est affiché sur un fond sombre pour LG webOS 25, nommé Meilleur système de Smart TV 2025/2026.

« 8 ans en tant que meilleur système de Smart TV » 

L’emblème LG Shield est affiché sur un arrière-plan sombre avec des icônes de sécurité, mettant en évidence la protection de webOS pour la confidentialité, la sécurité des données et l’intégrité du système. Un badge du lauréat du CES Innovation Awards 2026 est également présenté.

L’emblème LG Shield est affiché sur un arrière-plan sombre avec des icônes de sécurité, mettant en évidence la protection de webOS pour la confidentialité, la sécurité des données et l’intégrité du système. Un badge du lauréat du CES Innovation Awards 2026 est également présenté.

LG Shield

Une sécurité en laquelle vous pouvez avoir confiance

Les 7 technologies de base de LG Shield garantissent la sécurité de vos données grâce au stockage et à la gestion sécurisés des données, aux algorithmes de chiffrement sécurisés, à l’intégrité garantie des logiciels, à l’authentification des utilisateurs et au contrôle d’accès, à la transmission sécurisée des données, à la détection et à la réponse aux événements de sécurité et à la gestion sécurisée des mises à jour.

webOS Re:New Program

Mettez à niveau votre TV gratuitement pendant une période allant jusqu'à 5 ans14)

La LG Quad Protection est représentée par quatre icônes de protection sur un arrière-plan jaune. Chaque icône est dotée de la protection contre la foudre, de la protection contre l’humidité, de la protection contre les surtensions et de la protection webOS avec LG Shield.

La LG Quad Protection est représentée par quatre icônes de protection sur un arrière-plan jaune. Chaque icône est dotée de la protection contre la foudre, de la protection contre l’humidité, de la protection contre les surtensions et de la protection webOS avec LG Shield.

Protection Quad LG

Votre LG TV est conçue pour durer avec la protection Quad de LG

Du matériel au logiciel, votre LG TV est protégée. Les condensateurs protègent des hautes tensions, y compris la foudre, tandis que les semi-conducteurs protègent des surtensions. Le gel de silicone et les revêtements de protection protègent les processeurs de l’humidité et même vos données restent en sécurité avec LG Shield.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote

Libérez chaque expérience d’IA avec un seul bouton d’IA

Un seul bouton IA suffit pour accéder et contrôler toutes les interactions pilotées par IA. Avec une molette de défilement et une commande vocale instantanée, exécutez des commandes sans effort. 15)

LG OLED evo AI C6 est doté d’un hub AI pour la personnalisation, avec une icône AI au-dessus d’une télécommande entourée d’étiquettes pour la recherche multi-IA, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID avec My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard et AI Sound Wizard.

Pourquoi choisir la TV gaming LG OLED evo ?

Jeu ultra-doux et sans déchirures

Jouez en 4K 165Hz avec G-Sync et compatible AMD FreeSync

Jusqu’à 165Hz pour une action plus nette et plus fluide dans chaque jeu. Compatible G-Sync et AMD FreeSync Premium maintiennent le mouvement stable et sans déchirures, tandis que le VRR et le retard d’affichage ultra-faible garantissent que chaque mouvement reste fluide et réactif, vous donnant un avantage clair à chaque match.16)

LG OLED evo AI C6 pour un gameplay imbattable en 4K 165Hz montre un jeu de course à grande vitesse avec une monoplace de course jaune en mouvement, texte en gras « GAGNEZ » à l'écran, avec les logos NVIDIA G-SYNC et AMD FreeSync Premium visibles en haut de l’écran.

Temps de réponse certifié de 0,1 ms, OLED répond instantanément sans images fantômes

Avec son temps de réponse de pixel de 0,1 ms et son ALLM pour une latence ultra-faible, chaque commande est rendue avec une précision immédiate. Cette réactivité accrue permet un jeu rapide, clair et contrôlé, offrant un avantage concurrentiel distinct.17)

Jeu immersif avec HGiG et ClearMR 10000

La technologie HGiG maintient la cartographie des tons HDR fidèle à l’intention du créateur, tandis que le ClearMR 10000 minimise le flou de mouvement pour une clarté nette dans les scènes rapides. Le résultat est une immersion plus profonde avec des visuels qui restent remarquablement précis et clairs à chaque instant.18)

LG OLED evo AI C6 avec NVIDIA GeForce NOW affiche Borderlands 4 à l’écran avec un logo GeForce NOW, offrant un accès au Cloud Gaming dans l’interface TV.

LG OLED evo AI C6 avec NVIDIA GeForce NOW affiche Borderlands 4 à l’écran avec un logo GeForce NOW, offrant un accès au Cloud Gaming dans l’interface TV.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Le premier Cloud Gaming HDR 4K 120 Hz au monde

Jouez à des jeux HDR 4K 120 Hz sur votre TV, même sans appareil extra, grâce à NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Alimenté par l’architecture NVIDIA Blackwell, profitez d’un Cloud Gaming haut de gamme avec les performances de la GeForce RTX 5080.19)

Der LG OLED evo AI C6 mit Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency zeigt einen drahtlosen Game Controller mit der Bezeichnung „Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth“ auf dem Bildschirm, was auf eine optimierte Unterstützung des Bluetooth-Controllers für reaktionsschnelles Gameplay hinweist.

Der LG OLED evo AI C6 mit Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency zeigt einen drahtlosen Game Controller mit der Bezeichnung „Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth“ auf dem Bildschirm, was auf eine optimierte Unterstützung des Bluetooth-Controllers für reaktionsschnelles Gameplay hinweist.

Latence Bluetooth ultra-faible

La première TV au monde à prendre en charge les contrôleurs Bluetooth ultra-basse latence

Profitez d’une latence ultra-faible et de hautes performances dans le Cloud Gaming grâce à la prise en charge du contrôleur Bluetooth ultra-faible latence, réduisant le retard d’entrée à moins de 2,5 ms. Profitez d’un contrôle fluide et réactif qui ressemble à une connexion filaire, même lorsque vous jouez dans le cloud20)

LG OLED evo AI C6 affiche le portail de jeu LG sur l’écran webOS, montrant un hub de jeu avec une interface en une étape qui fournit un accès à plusieurs applications de jeu via des services de Cloud Gaming tels que NVIDIA GeForce NOW et les applications webOS.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

Portail de jeu LG

Votre hub unique pour le jeu

Explorez des milliers de jeux NVIDIA GeForce Now, des applications webOS natives et bien plus encore. Trouvez facilement des jeux pour la télécommande ou la manette et rivalisez avec d’autres joueurs via le mode Challenge.21)

LG OLED evo AI C6 avec Game Dashboard et Optimizer affiche des écrans de jeu côte à côte et un menu à l’écran pour ajuster les paramètres de jeu tels que le taux de rafraîchissement, la latence et les modes visuels en temps réel.

LG OLED evo AI C6 avec Game Dashboard et Optimizer affiche des écrans de jeu côte à côte et un menu à l’écran pour ajuster les paramètres de jeu tels que le taux de rafraîchissement, la latence et les modes visuels en temps réel.

Tableau de bord et optimiseur de jeu

Ajustez facilement les paramètres en fonction de votre jeu

Personnalisez facilement votre expérience de jeu à l’aide du tableau de bord de jeu pour un contrôle rapide et en temps réel et de l’optimiseur de jeu pour affiner vos paramètres préférés. Réglez le taux de rafraîchissement, la latence et les modes visuels pour optimiser chaque session de jeu en toute simplicité.

Pourquoi la LG OLED evo est-elle un excellent choix pour les amateurs de design ?

Design ultra fin qui s’adapte à votre style de vie moderne

Avec ses cadres étroits et son profil ultra fin, l’écran est au centre, créant un look plus net et plus fluide. D’un bord à l’autre, le design semble ininterrompu, se fondant gracieusement dans votre espace.22)

LG OLED evo AI C6 est fixé au mur dans un espace de vie élégant, avec un design ultra fin avec des cadres étroits et affiche un paysage urbain au bord de la rivière au coucher du soleil à l’écran.

LG OLED evo AI C6 est fixé au mur dans un espace de vie élégant, avec un design ultra fin avec des cadres étroits et affiche un paysage urbain au bord de la rivière au coucher du soleil à l’écran.

Découvrez des chefs-d’œuvre illimités avec LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Personnalisez votre espace en choisissant parmi un contenu varié

LG Gallery+ vous permet d’accéder à plus de 100 œuvres d’art, vidéos d’ambiance et autres contenus visuels pour élever votre espace. Avec des mises à jour régulières de la bibliothèque, personnalisez votre maison avec un contenu sélectionné correspondant à votre style.24)

LG Micro evo AI MRGB85 avec LG Gallery+ affiche des œuvres d’art sélectionnées, des visuels sur le thème de l’espace, des peintures de style coréen et des paysages pittoresques, en alternant chaque pièce à l’écran.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

La LG Gallery+ de LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 avec BGM et Music Lounge montre la scène de lac forestier « Forest Evening » à l’écran, avec un panneau d’interface utilisateur de salon de musique visible pour la musique d’ambiance, la lecture Bluetooth et les commandes.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

BGM avec salon de musique

Créez l’ambiance idéale avec de la musique

Créez l’atmosphère idéale avec une musique qui correspond à vos visuels. Utilisez la musique recommandée en fonction de vos préférences ou connectez-vous via Bluetooth pour lire vos propres morceaux.

LG OLED evo AI C6 montre une grille Google Photos d’instantanés familiaux, tandis qu’un téléphone affiche une liste d’albums avec le bouton album Voyage en famille activé.

LG OLED evo AI C6 montre une grille Google Photos d’instantanés familiaux, tandis qu’un téléphone affiche une liste d’albums avec le bouton album Voyage en famille activé.

Mes photos

Accédez facilement à Google Photos et affichez vos souvenirs

Connectez facilement votre compte Google Photos à votre TV avec votre téléphone. Personnalisez facilement votre espace en utilisant le contenu de votre propre bibliothèque de photos.27)

La LG OLED evo AI C6 est fixée au mur sur un mur vert au-dessus d’une console rouge, affichant un tableau d’informations comprenant la météo, les résultats sportifs, le planificateur de téléviseur et le Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Carte d’information

Restez à jour grâce à un tableau de bord personnalisé tout-en-un

Consultez les informations importantes en un coup d’œil. Recevez des mises à jour météo, des alertes sportives, consultez votre calendrier Google et configurez même des notifications pour Home Hub, vos réservations de visualisation, etc.

Mode Galerie

Passez de la TV à l’art en toute transparence

Lorsque le mode Galerie est activé, votre TV peut continuer à économiser de l’énergie, même en affichant les œuvres d’art que vous avez sélectionnées, ajoutant une touche de style et d’élégance à votre espace.

Contrôle luminosité auto.

Luminosité optimale, quelle que soit la lumière

Le contrôle de la luminosité ajuste automatiquement la sortie de l’écran en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant, garantissant une vision claire et confortable dans n’importe quel environnement.28)

Capteur de mouvement

Réactif à votre présence

La détection de mouvement permet à votre TV de réagir intelligemment, en changeant de mode selon que vous êtes à proximité ou non.29)

LG Channels

Des divertissements infinis gratuits

LG Channels rassemble des contenus variés depuis les plateformes en direct et à la demande dans un seul hub, ce qui facilite plus que jamais la recherche de contenu que vous aimez.30)

LG OLED evo AI C6 avec Smart Connectivity affiche l’interface Home Hub à l’écran, montrant les connexions à Google Home et LG ThinQ, avec des panneaux pour TV, appareils et applications dans une seule disposition de contrôle.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Connectivité intelligente

Home Hub, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison intelligente

Home Hub rassemble tous vos appareils intelligents. Connectez, contrôlez et interagissez en toute transparence avec vos appareils IoT domestiques sur Google Home et plus encore..31)

Un vrai cinéma, conservé dans les moindres détails

Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode ambiant

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les visuels aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.32)

Dolby Atmos

En rendant le son sous forme d'objets audio immersifs à 360° plutôt que comme des canaux statiques, le système crée un environnement home cinema où les détails et la profondeur restent fidèles à la scène.

Immergez-vous dans chaque match

La suite LG Sound rehausse chaque scène avec un son plus complet

La LG Soundbar rehausse chaque scène avec un son surround plus complet

Suite Sound avec Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Son immersif adapté à vos préférences

Le DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) de LG TV optimise l’audio en fonction du placement des enceintes, offrant une expérience surround personnalisée et profondément immersive où que vos enceintes soient positionnées.34)

WOW Orchestra

Système audio surround complet de la LG TV et de la barre de son synchronisées

En synchronisant le téléviseur et la barre de son, le système étend la profondeur et la directionnalité pour une expérience surround plus complète.35)

LG OLED evo AI C6 avec WOW Orchestra et WOWCAST affiche une scène de concert avec une barre de son sous l’écran, tandis que des ondes sonores graphiques s’étendent dans le salon pour transmettre un son surround synchronisé et sans fil.

Une famille avec des enfants et leurs grands-parents sont assis ensemble sur un canapé dans un salon lumineux, tenant une télécommande tout en regardant la télévision.

Une famille avec des enfants et leurs grands-parents sont assis ensemble sur un canapé dans un salon lumineux, tenant une télécommande tout en regardant la télévision.

Accessibilité

Les fonctionnalités d’assistance rendent le visionnage plus inclusif

Les LG TV sont conçues en gardant à l’esprit l’accessibilité avec des fonctionnalités telles que le filtre d’ajustement des couleurs, un guide de langue des signes et la prise en charge de la connectivité directe pour les appareils audio-assistés.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3.2X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

*X3.2 Brighter applies model is 83/77-inch OLED C6 

 

3)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

4)*LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

5)*Compared with previous year of OLED evo models(α9 AI Processor Gen8).

 

6)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

7)*Must be activated through the sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

8)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

9)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

10)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

11)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

12)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

14)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

15)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

16)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

 

17)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

18)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*83/77/65/55/48/42-inch of OLED C6 only has ClearMR 10000 certification

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

21)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

22)*Installation requirements may differ.

 

23)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

24)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

25)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

26)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

27)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

28)*Brightness sensors may vary by model and country.

 

29)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

30)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

31)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

32)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

33)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

34)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

35)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

36)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

 

37)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

38)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

39)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

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INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

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